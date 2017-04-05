Task Force studies microaggression, sets priorities

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

CITY HALL – After a three-and-a-half hour long meeting, weary members of the Public Safety Task Force were well-versed on recognizing subtle forms of personal aggression, but were still struggling to find their footing as a crime-busting force.

With fully one-quarter of the 12 members absent, the group assembled at 5 p.m. in Council Chamber for an hour-and-a-half long briefing on “microaggressions” by three Humboldt State experts. Microaggressions are what used to be called “slights,” those small signals from one person to another that indicate dislike or hostility.

On hand to make the presentation were Randi Darnall-Burke, dean of students; Christina Mata, associate dean of students; and Roger Wang, EOP/PSS advisor.

Lest the session kick off with one of the very microaggressions it was intended to raise awareness of, Darnall-Burke assured the task force that her name came first on a projected slide only because of alphabetical order, and that Mata had originated the project.

Microaggression takes many forms in everyday life, and no two are exactly the same. But the microaggression taxonomy breaks down as micro-insults, micro-assaults and micro-invalidations. “This is more complicated than any math problem I’ve ever dealt with,” Mata said.

Micro-insults are often racially based, and can be verbal jabs intended to hurt feelings. Micro-invalidations are insensitive or outright de

meaning behaviors or comments. Micro-invalidations exclude, negate or nullify the thoughts, feelings or experiences of persons of color.

“It leaves an imprint on you,” Mata said.

Coarse comments, dirty looks, even the passive-aggressive denial of friendly chit-chat granted others are ways people can signal their hostility, diminishing their victims mental balance and impinging on their well being. “It’s a form of bullying,” observed Greg Rodriguez, task force member.

The group ran through several everyday scenarios in which they were tasked to identify microaggressions, refining their sensitivity skills.

The impulse of some to ameliorate the offense by reassuring the victim that “we’re all one race,” or that most people are “color blind” can only compound the injury by diminishing the victim’s racial identity and experience, further marginalizing them. “Sometimes, no one can be more intolerant than a well-intentioned liberal,” Darnall-Burke said.

With microaggressions all around us, degrading everything from shopping to the educational experience, there are tactics to counter them.

First, out them – make them visible. Increase awareness of biases and fears. Second, consider and respect the uniqueness of others. Third, be open to discussion – listen, ask questions and don’t be defensive. Fourth, be an ally. When microaggressions rear their subtle but toxic heads, stand with the victim.

“I try to use every moment as a teachable moment,” said Dr. Corliss P. Bennett-McBride, task force member. “I can snatch it and turn it around and learn from it.”

On with old business

Transitioning to the main part of the meeting, missing members limited reports on ongoing projects. A survey of gaps in homeless services is pending. Member Brooke Epperly offered drafts versions of a single-page, double-sided community resource and crime reporting guide and a more condensed version intended as a refrigerator magnet. The Pathway Project above Cahill Park is proceeding, overcoming rights of way and logistical issues.

Some members had been surprised by news of the recent Valley West visioning project. It had been advertised in a city press release as concerned with recreational resources, but wound up being heavily centered on public safety – something obviously of interest to the task force, which is supposed to serve the entire town.

The Valley West event, which task force members later wished they’d participated in, enjoyed major public involvement, while the task force had just two unaffiliated citizens present at its third meeting.

Task force members put a positive spin on the missed outreach opportunity. “This shows the viability of the neighborhood approach,” said Vice Chair Melissa Lazon. “This meeting can serve as a precedent going forward.

To involve neighborhoods in the task force’s work, Bennett-McBride suggested contacting existing Neighborhood Watch groups. “That’s a start to figuring out who the key players are in all these neighborhoods,” she said.

Chair Anjali Browning said there ought to be some kind of clearinghouse for all of the city’s public safety efforts, so they can better coordinate. “It demonstrates the need for this kind of entity,” she said, wondering what other unknown items of value might be available.

“How many reports and surveys have been done?” Browning asked. To find out, Epperly is to undertake collation of previously generated reports.

Member Josh Neff noted that at its third meetings – out of 12 it is scheduled to hold – the task force still lacked a short list of tangible action items. “We’re working in a really strange way,” he said. It was decided that all members of the task force should come back at the next meeting with five priority items.

The general areas of interest remain homelessness, drug and alcohol abuse and creation of surveilled safety corridors connecting downtown to Humboldt State.

At the end of the marathon meeting, the group established a safety corridor committee to identify routes for safe and well-surveilled passage.















