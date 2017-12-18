Team Effort Lifts HSU Men’s Basketball Past Miramar

Andrew Goetz

HSU Athletics

ARCATA – Five Lumberjacks scored in double figures as Humboldt State defeated Miramar 99-63 Sunday afternoon in Lumberjack Arena.

“I was impressed with our ability to share the basketball,” said Head Coach Steve Kinder. “To have that many baskets made with that many turnovers is always an impressive stat when you are playing a team you have a large margin against. This is a holiday present for us, as far as helping us feel good about ourselves before taking a break.”

A Will Taylor dunk with 12:53 left in the first half gave the Jacks a double digit lead, 17-6, and the home team controlled the pace of play until intermission. HSU shot 53.3 percent from the field and connected on 6-of-15 attempts from long range en route to a 53-21 halftime advantage.

Romario Wilson and Justin Everett paced the Green and Gold with 10 points apiece in the first half.

Miramar’s Christian Mora hit a jumper and sank a 3-pointer to energize the Fighting Falcons to begin the second half, but the jolt was short lived. HSU answered with an 18-6 run and took its largest lead of the afternoon, 71-32, with a Wilson trey at the 13:41 mark. The Jacks maintained a cushion of more than 30 points for the rest of the game.

Wilson finished as the Jacks scoring leader with 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting. The junior from San Diego helped HSU at the free-throw line going 8-of-10 from the charity stripe. The Jacks sank 72.4 percent of their free throw tries in the win.

Calvin Young II recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists and three blocks. Kameron Curl (15), Ashton Pomrehn (14) and Everett (12) each registered double-digit scoring totals.

HSU will have 12 days until its next game, a Dec. 29 meeting with Cal State Dominguez Hills in Lumberjack Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

“The life and balance of NCAA Division II basketball is designed so our student-athletes can be a regular student and take some time off,” said Kinder. “The team will be back on Dec. 27 so we can prepare for Dominguez Hills.”











































