The folks who put the life in the Humboldt Folklife Fest

New festival coordinator Anna Gaines was introduced. She is also the director of the very ne vocal group, A Company of Voices. The women from that group will be singing at the festival under the name of The Ladybugs.

The buzz at the table was about the inclusion of Capitol Recording artist Jenny Scheinman. Scheinman is a jazz violinist and Petrolia native who now tours and plays with the likes of Bill Frizzell and Norah Jones. She is on the lineup for the Bluegrass Night, Thursday, July 13, but rumors were flying that she would sit in on Jazz Night, Monday, July 10.

If you want to know what’s happening, ask a volunteer.

Volunteers were told that they might just be answering mundane questions such as “where is the bathroom?” but that they would be the face of the Humboldt Folklife Society at the festival. If folks want to know more about the other great things the group does, for instance the workshops or children’s classes, or the Buddy Brown Blues Fest, they would be the go-to source.

Interested in joining this group of dedicated volunteers? Check out humboldtfolklife.org. Better yet, stop by the information table when you are there and say howdy and thank you!