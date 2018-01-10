The future of cannabis is here, and it comes with a tote bag

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Nine days after recreational cannabis became legal, Arcata now has a dispensary fully empowered to sell both "adult use" and medical marijuana. Around the corner though, its neighbor and only competitor in town is still awaiting its permits, and remains closed.

Humboldt Patient Resource Center (HPRC) got its medical cannabis permit last Friday, issued by the state Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC). The adult use permit came through Tuesday afternoon. HPRC General Manager Brian Wilkomm said he expected high initial demand, and had set up a system to help serve both patients and now, non-medical customers in the lobby's limited space. A new reception area is under construction, but wasn't ready in time to accommodate adult use sales.

New customers must be qualified before they can make a purchase, and will need a valid ID. Nothing expired or otherwise questionable will be accepted. Proceed to the reception desk to the left as you walk in.

Medical patrons braving the crowds will be given priority service. They'll also get their own service window, the one on the right, which is best adapted to those with special needs. The larger window to the left accommodates both medical and adult use customers, with the patients prioritized. Some strains of flower bud which are prized by patients but are in limited supply will also be reserved for them.

Wilkomm said the shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday too. It will even be open Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. New customers will receive a free tote bag.

Heart of Humboldt, located on I Street around the corner, was still closed Tuesday. An employee said state permits hadn't yet come through.















