The inside scoop on the Humboldt Crabs’ dirty laundry

Just by chance, I happened to sit next to Michelle Butler at a game recently. She was passing out healthy looking salads, grilled chicken to put on top, and homemade dressing to a group of friends and relatives. She did it with skill and grace, not an easy task for the top row of the bleachers.

We started chatting and I found out that she is the great-granddaughter of Crabs founder and longtime manager, Lou Bonomini (1916-2000).

Butler is following in the tradition...

(You need to be a subscriber to read this article. Please click below to sign up today. If you are already a subscriber, please look for this article in the Premium section. Make sure you are logged in.)















