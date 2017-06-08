The legend of the Flying Frogs

Lauraine Leblanc

Mad River Union

MARSH DISTRICT – The flying frogs will be out of the fire by the time you read this. They’ll be lining up waiting to meet you at the Fire Arts Center at 520 South G St., across from the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary, for Arts! Arcata, this Friday, June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Flying frogs! Are they real or just a myth? You’ll nd out at the “Frogs and Friends” show. Many Fire Arts members and students, including Hans Andreas, Bob Raymond, Margo Hughes, Diane Sonderegger, Janis Taylor, Elaine Shore, Julie Sessa, Deb Burstiner and others have been exing their whimsy muscles to make not only frogs, but salamanders, lizards, turtles and other fanciful creatures.

“There’s no telling what’s going to show up,” said Fire Arts member artist Diane Sonderegger.

Janis Taylor, who shares a studio with So deregger, came up with the idea for the show three or four months ago, allowing sufficient time for the slow work required by the mul-