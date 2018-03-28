The muffin remnant that captured a small city’s heart

Gizbo Replicart

Mad River Union

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – A small altar marks the spot at 12th and L streets where, for a brief, shining moment in Arcata history, a pastry remnant braved the elements, passing dogs and area ants to offer a tale of hope for all.

First noticed two weeks ago, the plum-sized chunk of oatmeal-bran muffin lie atop a semi-translucent napkin on the sidewalk. Downtowners soon began comparing notes on their muffin sightings, and adding candles and other offerings to an altar that sprung up around it.

The city had to cone off a portion of L Street due to the teeming hordes of selfie-takers wanting to share a photo with the increasingly iconic chunk of chewy goodness. For many, the half-eaten muffin seemed to symbolize all that was sweet, savory and firm with fiber, not to mention brave and independent. One "Muffin Minion," as followers of the forlorn chunk called themselves, termed it a "metaphor for the finest values of Arcata" and, inevitably, "iconic."

But last Wednesday, March 21 – coincidentally, National Lick Toothpaste Off A Sponge Day – the muffin came to its end, accidentally washed down the storm drain by the city’s Tymco 600 Regenerative Air Street Sweeper.

The mishap was immediately seized upon by a group calling themselves “Muffin Truthers,” who linked the Tymco to a cabal of renegade trillionaires hell-bent on expunging all traces of baked goods from the world’s sidewalks.

This led to a huge schism among Muffin Minions, who formed separate camps and took to calling each other "cupcakes" (or "cupcs") and worse on social media.















