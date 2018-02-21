The plaque is toast

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA PLAZA – It may look like solid brass, but the plaque designating the Jacoby Building as a historical landmark is toast. As in done, vapor, game over, history. More details will be available at tonight's epic City Council meeting about the Plaza, the McKinley statue and the plaque.

The 1962-vintage plaque designates the building as California Registered Historical Landmark No. 783. It refers to violence between 1850s settlers to the area and its indigenous peoples as "Indian troubles," a term few consider accurate, fair or appropriate. The plaque itself is not considered historically significant.

Jacoby's Storehouse co-owner Bill Chino said he's been in touch with a sign vendor, who will remake the present cluelessly-worded plaque at an affordable price. Chino estimated replacement costs at $2,700, and said he he is willing to contribute to the project. He'd previously estimated the cost as up yto $3,000. The city will likely cover a portion of the expense as well.

Chino said replacement of the plaque with one that has more historically accurate wording might take about a month. Wording for the new plaque would be developed by Arcata's citizen-led Historic Landmarks Committee. The committee has invited local Native Americans to assist with developing replacement wording.

Tonight's meeting gets underway at 6 p.m.















