The Village – infill push comes to shove

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Arcata Planning Commission again considered the proposed four-story, 800-resident The Village student housing project last week.

Community Development Director David Loya began by presenting newly detailed project alternatives for the project. These included a three-story version which he said would have no new environmental impacts, and another configuration requested at the previous meeting which would move the project closer to U.S. Highway 101 and away from Maple Lane.

Residents on that Westwood Village street have objected to the mammoth project looming over their backyards, causing a range of noise, privacy and other impacts. The project applicant, AMCAL Equities, LLC, set Westwooders on edge with a photo simulation of the way the final project would look from the west that didn’t match up with story poles erected on the current Craftsman’s Mall site.

A revised image presented at the previous meeting showed much taller buildings, though

they looked like they were either narrower versions or different buildings altogether. Also, lush foliage in the replacement image which was depicted as somewhat obscuring the buildings appeared to originate in the residents’ backyards, as nothing similar was depicted on the actual building site as landscaping in building elevations that AMCAL had provided. The anomalies in the original and revised photo simulations weren’t addressed at the meeting, but may be at the next one.

Loya then offered a full-throated defense of city polices on infill, as described in the General Plan. “This is an infill project,” Loya stated. “There are going to be impacts associated with infill.”

He noted that the impacts are recognized in the General Plan, which includes policies that encourage infill. And when infill projects such as The Village are considered, hard decisions have to be made to balance impacts and the need for housing.

Arcata’s boundaries are fixed, Loya said, and city policies deterring development of wooded hillsides and agricultural land are also well entrenched and unlikely to change. That leaves infill development.

Loya acknowledged that parking will almost unavoidably create an impact on surrounding neighborhoods. But, he said, the true solution lies in sticking with, and truly iterating, long-term growth policies, and that includes moving away from today’s vehicular transportation model.

“We will never get beyond the hump that it’s a significant impact if we don’t start shifting our policy direction, if we don’t start shifting our policy practice, our implementation, adopting projects that actually encourage the types of modeshift that we purport to be about,” Loya said.

The parking space count, he said, came about because of City Council direction that it be limited “to the greatest extent possible.”

Reducing the scale of the project, he said in so many words, is like sugar candy – tasty in the moment but not healthy for the town in the long run. “To try and adjust that impact by simply reducing the scale of these projects ultimately is going to have the effect of squandering what limited resources that we have left to us for growth into the future,” Loya said.

He countered suggestions that the project will harm the community, when it will house community members who are students. “I’m not exactly sure who the community is, if it’s not all the people who live in, work, in, school in Arcata,” he said.

The simplest thing to do would be to minimize projects and impacts “because we don’t want that to impact you now.” But that has to be balanced with pent-up and future housing demand city-wide. All this is to avoid Los Angeles-style sprawl. “There is no question that every community is going to be looking at going up instead of out if they have the capacity to,” he said.

Public comment on the EIR, scheduled to close Dec. 15, should be extended to Jan. 15, Loya said, to allow feedback on new, incoming project information. But even that, he said, won’t be the final opportunity for public comment at future public hearings.

Meanwhile, the city has discussed with Caltrans the installation of an “amoeba” shaped roundabout for the intersection of L.K. Wood Boulevard and Sunset Avenue.

Applicant David Moon said a downsized, three-story, 700-resident project would be less than optimal, but feasible. “We would prefer the maximum density that we originally proposed because we think that the community and particularly the students that we serve would derive the most benefit,” Moon said.

During public comment, Sean Armstrong, business partner of City Councilmember Michael Winkler in their Redwood Energy consulting firm, said the project will be all-electric and feature a solar array to approach zero net energy status. He suggested that the buildings could initially be two stories, then later three. A community resource building offering small businesses serving the community might be a worthy enhancement, as would “student family” housing for residents with children

Speaking on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Humboldt County, former Humboldt State President Rollin Richmond endorsed the project for meeting student housing needs.

Former City Councilmember Connie Stewart encouraged the Planco to consider mitigations that would allow the project to move forward, satisfying infill development goals she helped foster years ago.

Loya said that the project as proposed is within Arcata’s projected growth rates.

In a final comment, Maple Laner Steve Martin said he appreciated the height mitigations, but that even 700 students would pose a massive impact on his neighborhood, and on the blueberry bushes that passersby prematurely pick.















