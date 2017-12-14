The Village, round 3

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Tuesday. Dec. 5 Planning Commission meeting on The Village student housing project was everything the previous two weren’t.

Civility reigned, with the developer and citizens alike offering views, the commissioners asking questions of staff and the applicant, and all of this devoid of accusations, jeers or near-scuffles at the public podium.

The Planco was able to do a deeper dive into the project’s Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and identify specific issues for further analysis.

The project applicant, David Moon of Coleraine Capital, intimated that the project could be altered to address design objections raised by citizens.

Meanwhile, Arcata’s city attorney appears to be researching legal issues surrounding business dealings between The Village’s developers and City Councilmember Michael Winkler.

‘Substantive issues’

Community Development Director David Loya said that the first two hearings had raised “substantive issues” of parking, traffic and the project’s “bulking mass.”

Loya noted that the project’s EIR includes several project alternatives, and these include scaled-back versions. Approval of the project would also include a Development Agreement which could include mitigations and modifications to the plans. include would also include a Development Agreement which could include mitigations and modifications to the plans. The agreement could include measures to address issues identified, but not mitigated in the EIR, such as traffic, wastewater and biological impacts.

Loya told the Planco that it can push for modifications to the project as part of the process. “The developer understands that there is discretion with approvals,” he said.

Speakers (including this reporter) asked about a photo simulation depicting the project’s viewshed impacts along Maple Lane. An initial photo simulation of the way the buildings would look on the bluff above that Westwood Village street depicted the 50-foot towers along the west side as significantly lower than the story poles installed on the site. The photo simulation was then revised without comment, but one speaker said it cast doubt on the accuracy of the other data in the EIR.

Planning Commission Chair Judith Mayer suggested that the two rows of parking on the project’s east side pushes it to the west, increasing visual impacts on the Westwood area. She suggested that increasing parking on the west side would offer more buffer space.

Moon said he would prefer not to move the buildings closer to U.S. Highway 101, as that would increase noise and light impacts on Village residents. But, he said, he was “open to anything” and could create an option that includes redesigned parking.

Commissioner Melanie McCavour wondered whether the buildings could be designed with enclosed parking on the ground floor. Commissioner asked for the applicant what would happen if the project is determined to be simply too large – which numerous citizens have argued.

Moon said ground floor parking would be expensive to implement. He said downsizing the project would negatively impact the economies of scale its present dimensions offer. That would hike leasing costs for students, making residency less competitive for students who are mulling their housing options.

“There’s a certain point scaling back where it doesn’t make sense any more,” Moon said. “At some point, you can’t get financing. It’s just math for us.” But, he added, “we can figure it out.”

Loya said that the EIR would still be relevant of the project was downsized, unless additional impacts were identified. Moon said reducing the project’s size, as had been suggested, by as much as half would be a poor use of the property as an infill development.

Commissioners asked for more detail on project alternatives which are given minimal detail in the EIR.

The Planco was to consider The Village again on Tuesday night this week.

Winkler’s recusal

City Councilmember Michael Winkler has recused himself from City Council consideration of the project, required for the zoning change from industrial to residential use, and a variance that would allow buildings to be 50 feet tall rather than 35 feet. Winkler, who co-owns the private Redwood Energy consulting firm, plans to take a fee from the developer to conduct an energy audit and make recommendations.

But there could still be legal and ethical issues surrounding Winkler’s recusal.

Government Code section 1090 states that “...city officers or employees shall not be financially interested in any contract made by them in their official capacity, or by any body or board of which they are members.”

According to City Attorney Nancy Diamond, , it’s not clear whether the Development Agreement the city will sign with the project developers is tantamount to the kind of contract the code prohibits.

Said Diamond on Friday, “I am looking into the conflict of interest issue, both Government Code section 1090 and section 87100 (Political Reform Act) conflicts. I am always reluctant to give a quick conflict of interest interpretation because the definition of “contract” under Government Code 1090 is nuanced and the subject of decades of judicial interpretation, and the FPPC recently overhauled its regulations implementing the Political Reform Act.”

Responded Winkler, “My number one priority, if it is built, is to have its energy performance be the best that it can be. Ideally, it would use no fossil fuels, be all electric and 100 percent solar.

Continued Winkler, “If the City of Arcata is not financially involved in the project and if I can do so within the letter and spirit of conflict of interest laws, I would rather be paid for any work I do on the project. If not, I would be willing to work on the project unpaid as I did on the Plaza Point and Creamery Row multi-family housing projects.

“Between 2011 and 2015 I worked on 11 projects for AMCAL, the prime developer for the project, but have not done any paid work for them in the past two years.

“It is up to the citizens of Arcata, the other four City Councilmembers and the Planning Commission whether the project gets built at all and, if so, what final form it takes.

“I plan to recuse myself on the project, not participate in any City Council meetings on the project, not vote on the project and not take a position on whether the project should be built at all.”















