Theatre Review: A tour de ‘force vive’

EUREKA – Before Lene Hau stopped light, before Chien-Shiung Wu separated uranium, before Lise Meitner discovered nuclear fission and before Marie Curie identified radium, Gabrielle Émilie Le Tonnelier de Breteuil, Marquise Du Châtelet dissected fire in a quest to understand the basic energy that moves the universe. Born to privilege, educated far beyond the norm for women of any class and marrying well, Du Châtelet emerged as one of the luminaries of France’s “century of lights” – the Age of Reason. Her bright light extinguished prematurely early, she languished in relative obscurity until rediscovered this century.

Du Châtelet has since been the subject of various biographies, a 2010 opera and a play by Lauren Gunderson, Émilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight, which opened last weekend at Redwood Curtain Theatre, directed by Catherine Brown. Like an early 18th century This Is Your Life, the play chronicles Du Châtelet’s obsessions, with vignettes of her life and of those in her orbit, including her lover Voltaire (yes, that Voltaire) and the spectre of Newton (yes, that Newton).

And orbit is the proper term here, for it is Du Châtelet, played with great passion and intelligence by Dell’Arte’s Alexandra Blouin, who is indisputably at the center of this universe. In the course of nearly two hours, Blouin reveals the heart and mind of a great woman, effortlessly monologuing, dialoguing, disgorging bits of 18th century natural philosophy, scrawling mathematical equations, working through both intellectual and emotional tangles with great perception and energy. Blouin is the very embodiment of the force vive squared – the energy behind the machinations of the universe – that Du Châtelet worked assiduously to prove is the motivating force behind all existence.

Orbiting Du Châtelet are parents, children, servants, a husband, two lovers and spectres, all portrayed by a small, yet hardy ensemble of Humboldt County stage veterans.

Charlie Heinberg plays Voltaire, the famous French poet, playwright and natural philosopher who overshadowed Du Châtelet in death, if not in life. Heinberg’s Voltaire is brilliant, funny and passionate, and occasionally obtuse. Were it not for Heinberg’s charm, Voltaire would have come off as insufferable; in this actor’s hands, he is humanly flawed, even lovable.

The ubiquitous Joey Lawrence, billed as “Gentleman,” takes on a variety of roles, including that of Du Châtelet’s husband and her younger lover, with a swagger he clearly channeled from the dandies that populated the pre-revolutionary French court. Lawrence is divinely funny, especially in the second act.

Julia Hjerpe as “Soubrette” likewise handily plays a number of ingenues, including a shadow Du Châtelet, with verve and grace.

Rounding out the cast is Ruthi Engelke as “Madam,” at times Du Châtelet’s mother, at others her servant. While she has perhaps the fewest lines, hers are often the most profound utterances, and Engelke has the gravitas to deliver them convincingly. She’s a great seamstress in a pinch too, fixing a wardrobe malfunction onstage with great aplomb.

Speaking of costumes, designer Lynnie Horrigan produced a spectacular array of 18th century wear. The women’s gowns were as luxurious as they could be, as were the men’s coats, vests, breeches and shoes. The men’s wigs were especially spectacular.

Set, lighting and props, all by Jared Sorenson, were kept simple, and thus, highly effective. The intimacy of Redwood Curtain Theatre is the perfect setting for this cerebral, funny and touching play.

Émilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night through March 4, and even on Sunday, Feb. 26 at a 2 p.m. matinée.

