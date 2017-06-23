Theatre Review: Dell’Arte’s ‘Picnic’ packed with pratfalls & provocations

Lauraine Leblanc

Mad River Union

BLUE LAKE – In the early 1990s, my family took a road trip from Montreal to Atlanta to deliver me to grad school. When we arrived, my student housing apartment wasn’t ready, so we found a campground in which to spend Labor Day weekend, in Stone Mountain Park, Georgia. As my dad and I were setting up camp, a white man from the next site walked over and asked, “Are y’all I-talians?” As my dad’s English was very limited, I explained to the stranger that, no, we are French Canadian. The man ambled off to his campsite and left us alone. My folks and I spent the rest of that weekend learning lots about fire ants and keeping to ourselves.

Only years later did I learn that we had inadvertently camped in the midst of a Ku Klux Klan rally. What might have happened if we had been Italian, or members of an ethnicity less acceptable to the Klan? Well, I got a rosy answer at the opening of Dell’Arte Company’s new original musical, The State of Jefferson Picnic, the centerpiece of this year’s Mad River Festival.

Subtitled “This Land is Your Land, But Mostly My Land,” the play opens with the white MacBurn family arriving at KOALA, Kampground of American Liberty for All, to celebrate the Fourth of July as they have for years. To their dismay, they are forced to share the land with a band of aging hippies, The Boomers, featuring Marla Joy on bass, Jeff Kelley on guitar, Tim Randles on keyboards and Mike Labolle on percussion.

Tensions escalate when a pair of brothers from India arrive to scatter their uncle’s ashes, followed by an interracial couple from Greece and Zimbabwe hoping to conceive a baby. The MacBurns find themselves forced to share the land they view as theirs by right.

Hijinks ensue, with the flag-clad ultra-patriotic MacBurn clan staking out its claim and seeking to drive out everyone else. Boundaries are established, transgressed and enforced, and, this being Dell’Arte, a food fight breaks out at the height of tensions. No spoilers, but in the end, lessons are learned and amity prevails.

A lot of hands and minds developed this original musical, under the guidance of Director and Dell’Arte Producing Artistic Director Michael Fields. The play itself was written by Fields, Janessa Johnsrude, Zuzka Sabata and Jamie Van Camp (who plays scion Carls Jr. of the MacBurn family), with additional material by Kelley, who also wrote lyrics to many of the songs and appears onstage in The Boomers. Timmy Gray is back as musical director and sound designer. Scenographer Lynnie Horrigan designed the set and costumes, with an impressive backdrop and freestanding redwood trees by the versatile Jerry Lee Wallace.

Dell’Arte specializes in Theatre of Place, tapping into the local zeitgeist, so it is perhaps appropriate that under gray skies on opening night, in a land experiencing deep political divisions, The State of Jefferson Picnic found a mixed reception. A portion of the audience, scattered over the amphitheatre lawn, guffawed loudly at every pratfall and provocation. The remainder emitted occasional chuckles and uncomfortable silences. The State of Jefferson Picnic clearly has something to equally amuse and offend pretty much everyone.

Yes, there are some very funny moments in this play. The arrival of bickering Indian brothers Brad (Tushar Mathew) and Bumfal (Pratik Motwani), a classic comedic double act, is the first high point. (Technical note: Actors with live microphones should refrain from performing in front of speakers or carrying large and cumbersome props.) The pair, happily ensconced center stage, also perform a hand shadow puppet show that is not to be missed.

Likewise, the pantomime fertility ritual of Anemone (Zafiria Dimitropoulou) and Pazvakavambwa (Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi) is hilarious; the props, by Camille Borrowdale, were priceless. The very bawdy blow-by-blow explanation given by Wendys MacBurn (Rebecca Finney) of how she and her brother, Carls Jr., came by their monikers is a knee-slapper. The play is billed as being appropriate for all ages, so any parents who dread having The Talk with their kids can avoid that awkwardness just by bringing the kids to see this play – bonus!

The terrain got rockier when the play ventured into what is its raison d’être: its satirical take on the national, international, racial and sexual politics of the day. Jokes repeatedly disparaging “snowflakes” fell flat and a reference to late-term abortion was greeted by a single enthusiastic proponent over by the concessions stand, but mostly by horrified gasps. Mind you, even in satire, the play never got as ugly as the recent presidential election; its portrayal of racism and sexism, mostly muttered by patriarch Mac MacBurn (Donald Forrest), stayed firmly in Archie Bunker territory.

The satire of The State of Jefferson Picnic relies on caricatures, setting up straw men and women and gleefully knocking them down. White cast members portrayed caricatures of ugly Americans, and international cast members from India, Greece and Zimbabwe were set up as reviled interlopers, also drawing on very broad stereotypes.

Which makes James Peck’s crossdressing turn as the palsied, demented, conspiracy-spewing Grandma MacBurn all the more puzzling. Peck, whose gamboling and pratfalling were undeniably skilled, produced a character that’s perhaps more familiar to British audiences – the ugly mannish old woman of pantomime, complete with vulgar boob jokes. In the context of The State of Jefferson Picnic, Peck’s antics were often so overly broad that they stepped all over the already not overly subtle comedic stylings of everyone else on stage. It struck a false note.

Likewise, some of the musical choices. Yes, it’s a clever filk to twist Woody Guthrie’s resurgent populist anthem “This Land Is Your Land” into “This Land is My Land.” What was puzzling, and not a little disturbing, was to put the song in the mouth of Forrest Field (Lucius Robinson), the nonthreatening millennial boyfriend of Wendys MacBurn, to drive off members of a racial minority. It felt like watching your favorite cousin use your teddy bear to hit a puppy.

In introducing The State of Jefferson Picnic, Fields pointed out that the play is very much in keeping with the tradition of Greek theatre in producing work about current events as they are happening, not months or years later. What Dell’Arte seems to have forgotten is comedian Steve Allen’s oft-quoted adage that “tragedy plus time equals comedy” (emphasis added).

America, we’re all in this ongoing slow-motion unnatural disaster together, yes, but Dell’Arte’s clown car, as shiny as it is, has shown up while we’re still waiting for the ambulance.















