There’s a free Thanksgiving 2017 feast in Arcata for you

ARCATA – No one need go hungry on Thanksgiving in Arcata next Thursday, as two different community feasts will be available to the public.

Arcata Community Center

The annual Community Thanksgiving feast will be held Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arcata Community Center, 321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Community Thanksgiving is a free event, open to everyone. Arcata House Partnership’s vision is a warm, welcoming place where all can come together in the spirit of sharing a meal together and getting to know our neighbors.

AHP is currently seeking volunteers and monetary sponsors for the event. If you or your business are interested in volunteering for or sponsoring Community Thanksgiving, contact Navarra at (707) 822-4528.

Current sponsors Include: Arcata House Partnership, Arcata Presbyterian Church, Arcata Zen Group, City of Arcata, Church of the Latter Day Saints of Jesus Christ, Costco, Humboldt Friends Meeting, Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, PastaLuego, SCRAP Humboldt, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the United Methodist Church and Sandy Lynn.

Arcata Vets Hall

The Second Annual Harvest Fest takes place at the Arcata Veterans Memorial Building, 1425 J St., Thursday, Nov. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is free to for all in the community.

Those wishing to donate may contact the Vets Hall at (707) 822-1552 or arcatavetshall@gmail.com.
















