Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County will gain $2.2 million of Measure S marijuana excise tax revenue in the coming fiscal year, including funding for new deputies to shut down illicit marijuana grows.

The use of Measure S revenue was one of the main items discussed when supervisors fielded public comment on the fiscal year budget that begins July 1.

The county is in the process of permitting commercial marijuana production operations and during an afternoon hearing, taking action against blatantly illegal grows was described as a top priority.

The county Sheriff’s Office is requesting $280,000 of Measure S revenue to hire two new deputies for its Drug Enforcement Unit. Sheriff Billy Honsal said that if marijuana producers who disregard permitting are given a pass, there will be no incentive to comply with regulations.

“We’ve seen the trends that some people are only going to come into compliance if there is strong enforcement,” Honsal said, adding that the new hires would bring the unit’s staffing to five deputies.

“Marijuana is being grown 365 days a year – and we get complaints 365 days a year,” he continued. “It would be good if we could actually have a staff that can be responsive to those.” Supervisors support the Sheriff’s Office’s request and Supervisor Rex Bohn said the county will put more effort into eliminating grows that operate outside the law. He noted that thousands of growers haven’t applied for county permits and in many cases, “It’s probably because they’re not doing things right.”

Bohn added, “We need to get efficient and we need to knock ‘em down and we need to let ‘em know that, literally, there’s a new sheriff in town.”

Honsal was recently appointed to finish retired Sheriff Mike Downey’s term and he has pledged to take action against outlaw grows.

During public comment, several speakers involved in children’s services and early education said Measure S money budgeted for services that address early childhood abuse is appreciated. They urged supervisors to continue and build upon the upcoming year’s funding.

The funding was originally set at $150,000 but has been increased to $400,000.

Another item discussed during the hearing is Jacoby Creek flooding, which affects Old Arcata Road and some of the homes near it. Supervisors agreed to begin a process for addressing the problem, budgeting $5,000 for it.

Supervisors held afternoon and evening hearings but there was no public comment for the later hearing.

The budget amounts to $374 million, an increase of $21 million from the current year. Spending amounts to $138.1 million and revenue is expected to be $133.1 million.

As in previous years, the balance from the current year budget will be carried forward to cover the imbalance.

The budget was set for approval on June 27, after the Union went to press.















