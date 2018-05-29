Thieves steal booze, cigs & fishing poles from Trinidad Murphy’s

Mad River Union

TRINIDAD – Tho thieves wearing hoodies smashed the glass door at the Murphy’s Market in Trinidad last Thursday, May 24 and stole a large quantity of booze, cigarettes, fishing poles and other items.

At about 11:45 p.m. that night, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Murphy’s Market in Trinidad to investigate a burglary alarm.

When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door to the store shattered.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage from the business, deputies learned that shortly before the alarm sounded, a dark-colored Ford Ranger pickup truck stopped in front of the store and two unknown subjects wearing hoodies exited the truck. The suspects shattered the glass door and then stole a large amount of cigarettes, liquor and fishing poles, among other items.

Anyone who recognizes this truck and suspects or has further information about this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.











































