Thimble! – a journey into fine micro-dining

Zapf Dingbat

Mad River Union

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – Those looking for an edgy, upscale dining experience in Arcata have a new option – a tiny restaurant with a name to match: Thimble! Located off Bret Harte Alley in the heart of downtown yelling district, Thimble! offers hungry diners their first taste of an innovative new style of fare.

“We call it ‘microcuisine’,” said Thimble! Owner Zig Florpsnod. “Everything from soup to nuts, entrees to desserts, can fit in a thimble, hence our name.”

Florpsnod pointed with pride to some freshly-plated dinners headed from the kitchen to a waiting table. At each plate’s center was a minute portion about the size of a dime, if that.

“Ah, there goes another heaping helping of meatloaf parmesan,” Florpsnod said. “I see they got the grain of fresh ground pepper with it.”

Drinks are similarly Lilliputian, and are inserted directly into patron’s mouths (or eyes, if they wish) by wait staff, using an eye dropper.

The theory of microcuisine is that the tiny portions compel diners to savor each mini-morsel, the minute servings proportionately magnifying interest in every aspect of the gustatory experience.

Florpsnod said he knows it works, since diners just want to keep eating, even after gorging themselves on Thimble!’s Thumbelina-sized dinners.

“We’ve had to rope off the potted plants, because of nibbling damage,” he said. “They just don’t want their night at Thimble! to end.” Indeed, some of the eatery’s wallpaper and table legs also bore visible teeth marks.

One diner was so debilitated with sheer pleasure that she crawled across the carpet to clutch at Florpsnod’s ankle, pleading weakly, “Food… please… something to eat…” she said faintly.

The successful restaurateur smiled. “They just can’t get enough,” Florpsnod said with a satisfied grin, shaking the woman off his leg.















