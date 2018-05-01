This year’s OysterFest kicks off Saturday with a party at the Vets Hall

Arcata Main Street

ARCATA VETS HALL – Join Arcata Main Street for Oysters! Oysters! and more fresh Oysters at the Oyster Festival Kick Off Party Saturday, May 5 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Arcata Veterans Memorial Building, 1425 J St.

A fresh oyster reception takes place from 5 to 7 p.m.

Local oyster farmers are bringing and shucking over 3,000 raw fresh hosted oysters for you to enjoy, along with glorious hosted goat cheeses by Cypress Grove Chevre and Redwood Hill Farms with savory breads from Brio Breadworks.

All the noshing is set to the tune of local music by Ruby and Ari Guillette, The Kentucky Warblers, La Mancha and Cold Blue Water on Cinco de Mayo. And it wouldn’t be Cinco de Mayo without organic mango-habanero margaritas, craft cocktails, beer and wine.

Visit in this year’s Mermaid Lounge at the 28th Annual Oyster Festival during the Kick Off and celebrate local oyster farmers and aquaculture experts, including Humboldt Bay Oyster Co., Aqua-Rodeo Farms, North Bay Shellfish, Hog Island Oysters and Coast Seafoods!

The event is co-sponsored by Pacific Seafoods, with oysters being donated, shucked and presented by Coast Seafoods, Humboldt Bay Oyster Co., Aqua-Rodeo Farms, North Bay Shellfish and Hog Island Oyster Co.

“As a farmer, I enjoy the opportunity to showcase my product at the Oyster Festival Kick Off event and talk with people about my farm on the bay. That personal contact with people enjoying my oysters is always a good time. I take a lot of pride in what I do and really enjoy sharing it with my neighbors,” said Todd Herpe of Humboldt Bay Oyster.

Arcata Main Street has been cultivating local culture through Oyster Fest for over 26 years. The evening will also include an overview of the Arcata Bay Oyster Festival and the Plaza Watershed Program.

Coast Seafoods Company, who has partnered with Pacific Choice Seafoods, has been a leader in local shellfish production since 1946. As a local shellfish grower and steward of Humboldt Bay since 1955, Coast Seafoods’ goal, like all local growers, is to produce the perfect oyster that reflects the beauty of the natural environment in which it is raised.

Tickets are $25 at People's Records, Wildberries Marketplace or at brownpapertickets.com

About this year’s Oysterfest

Arcata Main Street’s Arcata Bay Oyster Festival takes place Saturday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It’s a celebration of North Coast culture with chefs, merchants, volunteers, and guests reveling in award-winning oysters and other tasty non-oyster delicacies, local beverages, live local music, and art.

Other highlights include Oyster Calling and Shuck-n-Swallow Contests, the new Green Street, Arcata Playhouse giant puppets, an expanded Art Market, the Flupsy Zone for kids and adults, and much more.

Local beer, wines and hard cider will be served 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., along with a variety of non-alcoholic drinks. There is easy access to off-site shuttles between Arcata High, Humboldt State and the downtown from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Uber will also pick up and drop off at the 10th St. shuttle stops all day. No dogs, coolers, or glass bottles allowed in the festival. Arcatamainstreet.com















