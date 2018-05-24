Threat of violence at Arcata High deemed ‘not credible’

Mad River Union

ARCATA – A threatening note found on the Arcata High School campus Tuesday, May 22 was deemed “not credible” by the Arcata Police.

On that day, the Arcata Police Department was notified by the Arcata High School that a suspicious note had been discovered on campus. The note contained a threat of violence that would supposedly occur on Thursday, May 24.

The Arcata Police Department and the school district conducted a joint investigation and determined the threat was not credible.

“The APD will continue to work with district administrators and staff to ensure the safety of everyone at the school and will provide an increased presence at, and around the campus,” stated a press release from APD. ”The Arcata Police Department takes all threats of violence against our schools very seriously. Remember, if you see something, say something.”































