Three HSU Women’s Soccer Players Honored by CCAA

Andrew Goetz

HSU Athletics

SAN DIEGO – Humboldt State forward Alex Jenkins was honored by the California Collegiate Athletic Conference as a Second Team performer for the 2017 season, and both goalkeeper Katelin Talbert and midfielder Sabine Postma were named as Honorable Mention selections.

Head Coach Paul Karver was ecstatic at the news, saying, “We have been proud of all of our players, and it is exciting to have these three recognized by the rest of the conference. To have a goalkeeper, a midfielder, and a forward each recognized by the coaches shows the quality of this group, with the best news being that they all return.”

Of Jenkins, the coach said, “Alex was easily the most dangerous player on the field at any given time, and she made the most of it as one of the leading goal scorers in the conference.”

Jenkins had seven goals, one assist, and an impressive 43 shots and 31 shots on goal. Four of her goals and 24 shots on goal were against conference opponents.

Coach Karver appreciated Talbert’s work in goal, saying, “Katie was fantastic on a number of occasions, making saves that many others most likely would not have made. She along with the back line played a huge part in getting results and keeping games tight against some of the best teams in the country.”

Talbert, in her 14 starts, had a 1.25 goals against average and accumulated 61 saves.

Of Postma’s work, Karver said, “Sabine filled a number of roles for us this year as a freshman because of her technical and tactical ability. She can play anywhere and when she found a home wide it was clear that she was one of the best in the conference.”

Postma had one goal, two assists, and 29 shots and 17 shots on goal on the year and had 1,398 minutes played.

“It’s great to have an older player in Alex with two younger players in Katie and Sabine being recognized,” said Karver. “It really shows the depth and growth of the program.”





































