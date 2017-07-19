Three suspects invade home, assault occupant, steal laptop

Mad River Union

EUREKA – This morning three males pushed their way into a Eureka household where they assaulted and restrained the occupant, ransacked a bedroom and then fled with a laptop computer.

Eureka Police were called to the 1100 block of Sixth Street for the reported armed robbery. The victim told officers that an unknown male knocked on his door and claimed to be from Pacific Gas & Electric. Two other suspects with firearms then rushed the victim.

The suspects fled the scene in what appeared to be a older model black Honda Civic with paint damage on the roof.

The male suspects were described as white or Hispanic and in their late 20s or early 30s. One suspect was wearing a white dress shirt with a tie. Their vehicle was last seen traveling west on Sixth Street. The victim refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Bose at (707) 441-4109.



































































