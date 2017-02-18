Too many azaleas in Mack Town

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – McKinleyville may solve its azalea problem at a meeting tonight, Feb. 15.

The McKinleyville Union School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Azalea Conference Center to consider changing the name of the venue. Located on the east side of the McKinleyville Middle School campus on Central Avenue, the conference center is one of two meeting rooms in McKinleyville that includes the word “azalea.” The other is Azalea Hall, located down the street at Pierson Park.

The similarity of the names has created some confusion for attendees of public meetings. It’s not uncommon for people to show up at the wrong venue.

The issue was brought up by McKinleyville resident Carol Newman at the Nov. 30 meeting of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee, which uses both meeting spots depending on the anticipated number of attendees.

“I just think it’s creating a lot of confusion,” Newman told the committee, suggesting that one of the names be changed.

The school district was contacted by Fifth District Supervisor Ryan Sundberg, who suggested a name change, according to school Superintendent Jan Schmidt.

The board may make a decision tonight. Among the names suggested in the McKinleyville Community Watch Facebook page are the MUSD Conference Room, the Comet Conference Center and, in honor of a former principal, the Mike Dakis Conference Center.















