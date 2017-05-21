Tourism district poised for renewal

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County’s Tourism Business Improvement District is poised for renewal by the county and the cities participating in it.

The status of the county’s tourism district was updated at the May 9 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The tourism district was formed in July of 2012 and the county and all of its cities except Rio Dell and Blue Lake joined it. The district is financed through a two percent fee on all overnight lodging stays, including those in hotels, motels, bed and breakfast inns and campgrounds.

The revenue is used to promote local tourism under the management of a non-profit group, the Humboldt Lodging Alliance. The alliance has a contract with the county that outlines its obligations and also contracts with the Humboldt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, which manages operation of the alliance.

County Economic Development Specialist Karen Meynell said the county is “in the second step of a three step process,” with the first being the late March adoption of a resolution declaring the intent to renew the district.

A majority of hotel and lodging business owners have supported the fee assessment through a petitioning process, Meynell continued.

The supervisors hearing was being held to complete the next step – fielding public commentary.

The only person to provide it was frequent commenter and Blue Lake resident Kent Sawatsky. He contrasted the district with a recent majority decision by the Eureka City Council, which declined to fund the city’s visitor center past a June 30 contract expiration date.

He said the district is “a great thing to see happening.”

The final step of the process will happen at this week’s meeting, when another public hearing is held and a resolution approving the district is voted on.

If approved by the county and the cities, the district renewal will be for a 10-year period from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2027.

The district assessment is separate from the Transient Occupancy Tax charged on lodging stays, which can be up to 10 percent of an overnight bill.

Revenue from the tax goes into the county’s or a city’s general fund and portions of it are used for tourism promotion by the Visitors Bureau and local chamber of commerce branches.















