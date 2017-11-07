Tourists robbed at Redwood National Park

Mad River Union

REDWOOD NATIONAL PARK – A group of tourists from Spain was robbed by three men at a parking lot at Lady Bird Johnson Grove on Bald Hills Road Friday afternoon, Nov. 3.

The tourists had parked two cars and gone for a hike. When they returned sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., they were approached by a man wearing a tactical-style vest with the letters “SWAT” on the front. Then another male, armed with an assault-style rifle, arrived,

As the tourists were ordered to get on the ground, a third suspect walked up behind them and fired four of five shots into the air in rapid succession, which led the victims to believe it was an automatic weapon, according to a press release issued Monday by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

The tourists were ordered to empty their pockets. Their items were gathered up by the suspects, who then stole the tourists’ two vehicles.

The vehicles are a white 1998 Ford Explorer, California license plate No. 6EMC192, and a white 2001 Dodge camper, British Columbia license plate No. LK7358.

One of the suspects was described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, 5 ft. 7 inches to 5 foot, 9 inches tall, with a heavyset build. Another suspect was not seen, only heard, and used a lot of slang words and may have been younger. The third suspect was neither seen nor heard.

"The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help," states a press release from the Sheriff's Office. " If the suspects or stolen vehicles are seen immediately call 911. The suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous."












































