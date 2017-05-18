Tree vandalism suspect arrested

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

ARREST MADE IN DOWNTOWN ARCATA TREE VANDALISM

On May 13, 2017 at about 3:50 p.m., officers from the Arcata Police Department were investigating the recent vandalism to multiple trees in the downtown area of Arcata.

Acting on recently obtained security footage from the Intermodal Transit Facility, the main bus station in Arcata, officers had identified a possible suspect, Kenyatta Jones, age 42 of Arcata. Jones, who is known to officers in Arcata, was identified in security footage breaking the top off of a tree at the transit facility.

When contacted by officers, Jones admitted to breaking the tops off of four cherry trees on the Arcata Plaza, tearing the limbs off trees on the 800 block of Ninth St., and damaging trees at the transit facility.

The estimated total economic impact of the above vandalism is $2,300.

Jones was subsequently taken into custody for PC 594(b)(1) - Felony Vandalism.

Jones was transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where he was booked on the above charge.















