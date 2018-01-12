Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse, Before and After

On Wednesday, Jan.10, the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse was moved from the bluff on Edwards Street, where it has stood since 1949, down to the entrance to the parking lot on harbor property owned by the Trinidad Rancheria. For a short video of the move, click here. For a longer video click here.

Below are some images and videos from before and after the move:

Before:









After:

Above, a short video of what it now looks like.

Above, a very short video showing the old foundation and what was supposed to be the new foundation.



A video of the lighthouse as it now stands.























































