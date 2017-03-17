Trinidad Tidings: 2017’s first mixer and more

Bergeron Winery together with Business of the Year, Lighthouse Grill, will host the first Chamber Mixer of the year on Thursday, March 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Saunders Plaza, Trinidad.

There will be music and an opportunity to network with other business professionals and Chamber members. Chamber President Angie Harder and other directors will warmly greet Chamber members and guests.

Reservations recommended. Email Executive Director Ashley Mobley at ashleymobley@trinidadcalif.com or call Chamber voice mail, (707) 677-1610.

Susan Stephenson in Peru and Colombia

Susan Stephenson just returned from a month in Peru and Colombia, where she consulted with Montessori schools and gave lectures.

As a special treat in Colombia, she Sufi danced for one-and-a-half hours in 85-degree heat and the next day rode a Colombian Caballo de Paso horse for the first time since she lived in Peru 35 years ago.

On the way back to Trinidad she was shown by a niece a famous mural art exhibit in Miami, Fla. and then met friends in San Frnacisco to view the “Monet: the Early Years” exhibit at the Palace of the Legion of Honor.

Visit Susan’s Facebook page at “Susan Mayclin Stephenson” to see her travel photographs. Susan’s web site is susanart.net.

Jazz, Spirituality, Classic Film, Wire Sculpture, Art and Fitness Classes and Music at Westhaven Center for the Arts

The RLA Trio featuring guest trumpeter Nicholas Dominic Tavola perform on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m., Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr.

WCA Director Roy King will hold a nature-based spirituality group called Gaia’s Love on Sunday, March 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Inherit the Wind (1960) is the Fourth Friday Flick of the month and will be shown on March 24 at 7 p.m. Featuring Spencer Tracy as attorney Clarence Darrow with Frederick March, Gene Kelly and Harry Morgan, the courtroom battle over evolution and creationism was directed by Stanley Kramer.

The French Oak Gypsy Band featuring Stella Heath, Gabriel Pirard, James Inciardi and Ken Lawrence will perform on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. The band’s repertoire is derived from French Chanson, Gypsy Jazz, Dixieland Jazz, World Folk music and even some modern tunes from around the world.

Seabury Gould leads folk songs conducive to group singing on Sunday, March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. and at 3 p.m. Seabury, on bamboo flute, joins with tabla musician Dr. Rahman Abdur for more music.

Besides all of this, Hatha Yoga with Jennifer, painting classes with Jeff Stanley, Tai Chi with Glenda Hesseltine, and gentle yoga with Sarah Matik and yoga with Marissa Vaudo are offered. And on Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m., see artist-in-residence Christy Chandler work in the artist’s corner.

Become a member of WCA and receive regular updates on WCA’s fine array of life-enhancing events and classes, most of which have sliding scale admissions or fees. Call (707) 677-9493 for information, visit the gallery on Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. or visit westhavencenter.org.

Van Wycke Trail Project Update

City Engineer Josh Wolfe gave a detailed Power Point presentation at last Wednesday’s regular City Council meeting on the Van Wycke Trail project.

A Caltrans-funded grant will finance the work. Public comments are welcome at meetings to be announced regarding width, signage, surface material, pedestrian and bicycle use and other matters.

Best way to find out about meetings is to pay attention to the announcements at the post office and in front of Town Hall. Or sign up for regular City meeting announcements via email with City Clerk Gabriel Adams (707) 677-0223.

Mayor Dwight Miller and Council Members Jack West, Jim Baker, Susan Rotwein and Steve Ladwig (absent last week) are generous in hearing public comments on all agenda items at the monthly Council meetings.

Citizens who offered public comments were Shirley Laos, Zack Brown, Dorothy Cox, Jim Cuthbertson, Kathleen Lake, Tom Davies, Don Allan, Dick Bruce, Pat Morales, Kim Tays, Carrie Payton Dahlberg and others. City Manager Dan Berman and City Attorney Andy Stunich presented reports.

Items of concern last week besides the Van Wycke Trail Project, were erosion at the Memorial Lighthouse site and Scenic Drive, other winter storm damage assessments, communications with the California Coastal Commission, short term rental (STR) matters, a draft noise ordinance, progress in the application for placing the nine-acre harbor site owned by Trinidad Rancheria into Bureau of Indian Affairs Trust status, public safety, Trinidad trails and more.

Trinidad Head Lighthouse Area Native Plant Encouragement

Bureau of Land Management Botanist Jennifer Wheeler and Interpretive Specialist Leisyka Parrot met at the lighthouse site on March 6 to discuss prioritizing invasive species removal and view enhancements.

Pounding rain did not prevent Trinidad Coastal Land Trust board member Steen Trump and native plant advocates and volunteers Ingrid Bailey, Virginia Waters and Kim Tays from joining in the discussion. A small grant from the BLM internal fund utilizing the help of the California Conservation Corps will help with the beginning stages of nurturing native plant growth.

A tribal cultural monitor will be present when work commences. The 13-acre site overall Management Plan is still pending.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net















