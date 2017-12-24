Trinidad Tidings: A brief history of Trinidad Town Hall

Trinidad transformed from a frantically built Gold Rush era mining supply town to a mill and seafaring working town. The hotels, saloons, stores, schools, lighthouses, meeting places and homes reflect the culture of a far western, practical, hard-working citizenry.

Most of the late 19th century and early 20th century buildings are gone now, many from fire. The first Trinidad School burned in 1914; the second Trinidad School in the mid-1940s. The entire Edwards Street block, including Pinkham’s Hotel and Saloon, McConnaha’s Store, the Saunders home and a barber shop burned in 1928. The Occidental Hotel burned in 1870 and was then rebuilt; the Trinidad Hotel in 1955. Baker Store (now Beachcomber Café) burned in the early 1950s but was rebuilt. When the 1873 Holy Trinity Church was in near ruin, Glenn Saunders, a volunteer firefighter, suggested using the old church for a practice burn. His wife, Janis, said emphatically, “no,” and proceeded to organize its restoration. Holy Trinity is Trinidad’s oldest building besides the 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse.

The “Historical Architecture of Trinidad” a photography exhibit currently at the Trinidad Museum, showcases buildings that are no longer standing and ones that remain, including Trinidad Town Hall, which turned 100 years old in 2017.

Trinidad Town Hall, built in 1917 and designed by notable architect Franklin T. Georgeson (1889-1953), did not burn down. Minutes from the Trinidad Trustees meetings starting in 1915, and transcribed by Ned Simmons, tell the story of how the town hall came to be.

A proposal to build a town hall was first made July 6, 1915 with trustees “Webster, Riecke and Dryden appointed to draw rough plans for same” but it was not until June 1916 that the Trinidad Trustees decided to endorse having a building erected by November. The discussion resumed in July 1916, “and the clerk was instructed to write to the Fortuna Bld. & Loan Assoc.” and also “see the lumber Co. as to their terms on a bill of lumber. Mrs. Ehreiser offered to donate two months salary toward the building fund, Recorder Webster offered a yrs. and the Clerk offered two months for both herself and the Treasurer.”

In August 1916, “McConnaha was appointed as a committee of one to see about the advisability of bonding the town.” In 1916, the value of the town was $29,645. The following month, “a communication from Dist. Attorney stating that if the town assessment amounted to $33,000,” bonding for $5,000 could occur. McConnaha, at the September meeting, presented a resolution, seconded by Dryden, that an ordinance be passed calling for a special election to bond the Town Hall. Scott, Dryden, Gilmore and McConnaha voted “aye.”

A public meeting was called for Oct. 7, 1916 to discuss plans and later in the month, Scott, McConnaha, Dryden, Mrs. Ehreiser and the president voted to adopt the resolution. A special election was called for Nov. 28 to “bond the Town for a Town Hall.” Thirty townspeople voted for the proposition and three voted “no.” Twenty bonds were printed by Carlisle Co.

Franklin T. Georgeson was hired to draw plans, which were accepted on Feb. 5, 1917 after altering the stage height from 1 foot, 9 inches to 3 feet. The first installment of his fee – $25 – was paid. (A review of full Trustee hand written minutes taken between 1915 and 1918 does not show the total architect bill paid.) Bonds were put out to bid and the Bank of Arcata’s bid of $2,700 was accepted by the trustees.

On March 26, 1917, “a letter was read from F.T. Georgeson stating that since the price of all building material had advanced so since our plans were made that he was sure no contractor would put in a bid matching the limits of our available fund, and if such proved to be the case, he would immediately provide different plans at no additional expense.” Only one bid came in from W.W. Rease of Arcata for the sum of $4,600, which was rejected as too high. “After short talks by Contractors Hill and Rease, and architect Georgeson during which he showed a preliminary sketch of a one-story building it was moved by Scott to abandon the old plans.” wrote Clerk Grace McConnaha.

A special meeting was called for March 29, 1917, when “plans were presented and a letter of explanation from Architect Georgeson considerable time was given to the study of plans and a few changes were made and the clerk instructed to return the plans to Georgeson with a letter explaining the changes desired.” Bids for the building were advertised in the Blue Lake Advocate.

During May 1917 meetings, a communication was read in which Mr. Georgeson “offered to act as inspector of the New Town Hall for 2 percent of the construction price, and half of his expenses in coming on trips of inspection.” Scott made a motion that Gilmore be appointed inspector and McConnaha seconded the same and the motion was carried unanimously. Also, it was decided to buy pine planks for the sidewalk from the street back to the side entrance. George F. Hill’s bid of $2,750 to construct the building was accepted on a motion of Scott seconded by Mrs. Ehreiser. A “deduction of $50 was made by cutting out all the plumbing but the kitchen sink, and one toilet. A discussion arose as to the expense of the cesspoll, and the clerk & marshal agreed to donate two months salary towards it, and Mr. Hill donated one days work.” Bills were received from. F.T. Georgeson for the hall plans, from the Blue Lake Advocate for advertising and the Little River Redwood Co. for cesspool and sidewalk. Also, Contractor Hill recommended “strengthening the building by extra trusses.”

In June 1917, “A bill for $1,000 for the second installment ... was allowed” and “insuring the new town hall was discussed and the rates of a company represented by Grace Campbell of Eureka, and a company of which Webster & Chaffey are agents were given ... matter could be settled at the next meeting.”

Also, lighting was discussed. Treasurer Chaffey spoke of “a second-hand acetylene gas plant for sale at Alliance, and Trustee McConnaha agreed to look into the matter...” Bills paid: “Henry Behr $3.75 for work on cesspool; J. Spinas $2.50 work on cesspool; Jas. Underwood $4.50 work on sidewalk in front of Hall; G.F. Hill $66.50 for extra material to work on hall.” Later in June, President Gilmore acting as inspector reported the town hall completed in a satisfactory way ... and a vote of thanks extended to Contractor Hill for the generous treatment accorded to the town.”

The final payment of $1,200 was paid to Mr. Hill. A notice of completion was filed by the clerk and a “general discussion then ensued in regard to the dance to be given the 30th and everyone one present seemed willing to do his share toward making this opening event a great social success.”

Architect Franklin T. Georgeson was a 1906 graduate of Eureka High School and the University of California and began his architectural career in the San Francisco Bay Area. He designed the Humboldt County exhibit for the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition. The eldest son of Eureka Mayor Fred W. Georgeson, he set up offices in Eureka in 1912 and worked on several architectural landmarks besides Trinidad Town Hall, notably the Richard Sweasey Theatre (now Arkley Center for the Performing Arts), the Ferndale Repertory Theatre, The Eureka Woman’s Club (1916), the Masonic Building (1922), the Arcata Creamery, the Minor Theatre (1914) and the Arcata Presbyterian Church (1918).

Patti Fleschner and Joan Berman gathered information for this article for the winter 2017 issue of the Trinidad Museum Society Newsletter. Ashley Mobley and Sjell Merrick with assistance from Scott Baker, Patti Fleschner and Alexandra Cox curated the Historical Architecture of Trinidad exhibit. Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















