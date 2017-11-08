Trinidad Tidings: Art, music & blessings by the seaside

The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce holds its Annual Meeting Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Sunset Restaurant at Cher-ae Heights. Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m., with a buffet dinner featuring chicken, vegetarian pasta, salad and bread at 6:30. Tickets are $20 per person.

New officers will be elected. Terry Huff and Brett Schuler have been nominated. Katherine Wayne is acting president, as long-serving Angie Harder – with much gratitude and admiration for her cheerful, capable leadership – leaves her presidential role. The Chamber of Commerce has organized the annual Fish Festival, at first a Crab Feed, since 1957 and has given the community the annual Trinidad Clam Beach Run since Ford Hess began the race 52 years ago.

For decades, volunteers have kept up with dozens of different jobs from cooking to baking to setting up, cleaning up and everything in between. Trinidad always has supplied civic-minded people ready for the rewarding jobs of being part of providing for the social, economic and civic welfare of everyone. But with fewer full-time residents in Trinidad, the volunteer pool of helpers has diminished, and some of the old volunteer posts have been filled by paid people. Generous sponsors have helped to keep the chamber buzzing, but funds to run the chamber’s activities are a challenge. The chamber board will report in to its membership on future possibilities.

Chamber members and guests most cordially invited to attend. RSVP by calling the chamber voice mail at (707) 677-1610 or email askchamber@trinidadcalif.com.

Blessing of the Fleet Thanksgiving Day

The 22nd Annual Blessing of the Fleet will take place at Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m.

Marge O’Brien, who has chaired the volunteer effort to recognize and honor the fishing captains and their crews as they prepare for winter crab season, will begin the ceremony. Dana Hope, MA will officiate. Dana is also president of the Trinidad Civic Club, steward of the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse since 1949. Greta Daniels, co-founder of the event with Marge, and Susan Rotwein are principal organizers of the event assisted by Michelle Collins, Kim Adams, Marna Powell and Lisa Esperjo. Axel Lindgren III, a sixth generation of the Tsurai Village, will give a blessing. The 17 commercial fishermen will be presented handmade good luck talismans as part of the ceremony. The Trinidad Rancheria will serve coffee and doughnuts near the Eatery Restaurant and there will be a band playing music too.

Everyone is invited to participate in this moving tradition of gratitude and appreciation for Trinidad’s fishing community!

At Westhaven Center for the Arts

“Twenty Years Before the Easel: A Retrospective of Susan Fox’s Work in Oil 2007-2017” opens at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr., Sunday, Nov. 12. Meet the artist, enjoy refreshments and view the exhibit at the reception between 1 and 4 p.m.

The same morning at the center, at 10 a.m., Dr. Roy King leads “Gaia’s Love,” the nature-based spirituality group exploring the healing virtues of nature.

Third Friday Jazz Nov. 17 will feature local trumpet player Sam Maez, who will play with the RLA trio. Sam was raised in Los Angeles and studied with Don Farrara, a featured soloist with Lennie Tristano, Woody Herman, Zoot Sims and other jazz groups from the 1950s and ’60s. He played regularly in clubs, concerts and studios before moving to Humboldt County in 1989, where he is a regular at the Cafe Waterfront jazz brunch. Admission is $5 to $20 sliding scale.

Visit westhavencenter.org or call (707) 677-9493 for information.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















