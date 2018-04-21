Trinidad Tidings: Art, music, dinner and continued cell service

The Trinidad School Library and first grade class will hold a Tri-tip Dinner on Friday, May 4 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Trinidad School during the first Trinidad Art Night of the season. All of the community is invited to enjoy the meal. Each dinner ticket is $10 and includes Tri-tip, baked potato, baked beans, salad and a roll. A vegetarian option is Grilled Portabella-Vegetable Medley. For dessert, cupcakes will be for sale. You and your family can dine in the school gym or you can pre-order your dinners to take home.

The Trinidad School Library and first grade class are raising funds for new science kits and listening center compact disc players. Barbara May and Jeny Giraud are organizing the event. Dinner tickets are pre-sale only and must be paid by May 2. For information, call Jeny Giraud at (707) 599-9152, or pick up a dinner order form at Trinidad School.

More on Trinidad Art Nights

Community Arts Trinidad (CAT) presents Trinidad Art Nights’ eighth season on first Fridays from 6 and 9 p.m. at indoor and outdoor venues all over Trinidad between May and October. “Chakeeta” Marie Garabedian and Tim Breed are the program directors who organize art, music, children’s activities, fire dancing and more.

Community Arts Trinidad is a non-profit organization created by Trinidad community members in a grassroots effort to develop and support Trinidad Art Nights. CAT is a DreamMaker Project, fiscally sponsored by the Ink People Center for the Arts and local businesses and organizations. CAT’s mission statement is “to build community and commerce through the arts.”

On May 4, Trinidad School is the location for one of the Art Nights events. Another, in Trinidad Town Hall, is the fortieth anniversary celebration of the formation of the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust in 1978, to which all are welcome.

It is clear that the fun of Trinidad Art Nights benefits the entire community of service organizations and businesses as events are planned around first Fridays. Find out more how you can participate as a sponsor, artist, musician, or venue by contacting Chakeeta at (707) 497-9767 or Tim at (707) 502 5737, by emailing trinidadart95570@gmail.com or go to trinidadartnights.com.

Fifth District Voter Forum April 27

The Humboldt County Association of Realtors announces a Voter’s Forum with Fifth District County Supervisor candidates Ryan Sundberg, incumbent, and Steve Madrone on Friday, April 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Azalea Hall in McKinleyville. Voters in the Fifth District, which includes Trinidad, Orick, McKinleyville, Blue Lake, and Willow Creek, are invited to participate.

City Council hears Trinidad cell tower testimony

A Verizon representative presented arguments for extending the cell tower lease on Trinidad Head city property for another year past the current lease termination date of September 2018. He showed maps of areas where two additional cell towers are up and running and explained that a crucial third one in Westhaven is being negotiated. Verizon, which hosts AT&T and Sprint service on its towers as well, needs the additional time to insure the widest possible area Internet and cell phone coverage before the Trinidad Head towers are dismantled.

Assistant Fire Chief Dick Kieselhorst presented the emergency services argument for maintaining consistent cell phone service. He said that all Trinidad Volunteer Fire Department volunteers carry cell phones and that the efficiency of using the GPS and other functions of a cell phone is critical for quick responses. He demonstrated use of the older technology of pagers and radios, which are not as reliable. Some audience members in last week’s regular City Council meeting want the cell towers to go away no matter what. Others expressed the need for uninterrupted modern technology and spoke for allowing an extension. The City Council voted 3-2 to allow an extension of the Verizon lease.

In other council matters, City Manager Dan Berman reported that a closed session meeting with representatives from the City Tsurai Management Team, the City Attorney, the Yurok Tribe, and the Tsurai Ancestral Society was held last week. Members of the community have called for open meetings where minutes are taken and where stakeholder neighbors near the 12.5 acre Tsurai Study Area, including the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, the Trinidad Civic Club, and Trinidad residents, can take part in the discussions, which have been held in closed session for over a decade. Mayor Susan Rotwein said that the matter will be taken up in the May City Council meeting.

Third Friday Blues Through the Years and Song Village at WCA

Westhaven Center for the Arts presents Blues Through the Years on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., 501 South Westhaven Drive. Jim Lahman, guitar, Ron Perry, harmonica, Bill Moehnke, drums and Dale Cash, bass, will perform blues from the turn of the century to today. Dancing invited. $5 to $10 sliding scale admission.

Musician in Residence Seabury Gould will lead folk songs for all to enjoy at Song Village set for Sunday, April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at WCA. All are invited. Call (707) 845-8167 for inquiries or go to seaburygould.com.

‘Growing Up in Trinidad’ with Scott Baker and Roland Johnson

Guest speakers at Trinidad Museum’s Annual Meeting, to be held on Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m., Trinidad Museum, 400 Janis Court, will be long time Trinidadians Scott Baker and Roland Johnson, who were Trinidad School and Cub Scout buddies in the 1950s. Scott grew up on Stagecoach Road. His parents were the owners of Baker Store, now the Beachcomber Cafe.

Roland grew up on Edwards Street in the home that is today’s Trinidad Bay Bed and Breakfast. The pair of energetic boyhood friends have priceless tales to relate about the joys and hazards of being raised in a fishing village where they were free to wander, explore, and learn.

Members and guests cordially invited to attend. A short business meeting and election of directors will precede the presentation. Seating limited. Call (707) 499-9729 for information.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















