Trinidad Tidings: Art, music, history, dinner and knitting await

Big Lagoon Union School District, which encompasses the Trinidad area from the Larrupin’ Cafe area on Patrick’s Point Drive to the Little Red Schoolhouse near Dry Lagoon, invites interested community members to an Open House and Enrollment Night on Thursday, April 12 at 5 p.m. Principal-Superintendent Jennifer Glueck will tell about recently established programs at the school including the Watershed Stewards Program, Yurok language, music, sewing and knitting classes and outdoor recreation activities in addition to the regular curriculum. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Call (707) 677-3688 or go to facebook.com/biglagoonschool for more information.

Jennifer spoke at last week’s Trinidad Civic Club meeting and encouraged community members with music, art, reading, science or other interests to contact the school about sharing time with the students, currently 14 in number, in the small school which serves “transitional kindergarten” age children to eighth graders.

Trinidad Art Gallery Reception Sunday

Trinidad Art Gallery will hold a reception featuring Patricia Sundgren Smith and Diane Sonderegger on Sunday, April 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 490 Trinity St. Patricia Sundgren Smith is a print maker and various 2-D artist and Diane Sonderegger is a ceramicist-sculptor. Harpist Howdy Emerson will play. Tea and snacks will be served.

No Pardon and Blues Through the Years at Westhaven Center for the Arts Sunday

No Pardon is a folk music trio featuring singer-songwriter Chris Parreira on guitar, Rosalind Parducci on fiddle and Amber Grimes on upright bass. The Eureka group plays fiddle tunes from around the world and blends, folk, rock, country, Celtic, blues and old time roots tunes. Hear them on Sunday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at WCA, 501 South Westhaven Dr. $5 to $20 siding scale admission.

Third Friday Blues on April 20 at 7 p.m. brings Blues Through the Years with Jim Lahman on guitar, Ron Perry on harmonica, Bill Moehnke on drums and Dale Cash on bass. Dancing encouraged. $5 to $20 sliding scale admission. Call (707) 677-9493 or go to westhavencenter.org for details on these music programs and all of the other art, film, fitness, music and other events offered at WCA.

Trinidad Museum Society Annual Meeting

Trinidad Museum Society will hold its Annual Meeting on Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at 400 Janis Court. Guest speakers will be long time Trinidad residents Scott Baker and Roland Johnson on “Growing Up in Trinidad.” Members and guests cordially invited. Election of directors, the annual fiscal report and refreshments will be part of the gathering. View “Historical Architecture of Trinidad,” “Working Baskets” and the newly installed fungi and flower exhibits. Trinidad Museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Gail Saunders featured at “Leave a Legacy Humboldt” Gathering

Trinidad’s Gail Saunders, historian Jerry Rohde and Eureka Rescue Mission Bryan Hall Sr. will be guest speakers in a Leave a Legacy Humboldt program and luncheon on Friday, April 13 at Hospice of Humboldt Conference Room, 3327 Timber Fall Court in Eureka. Former Trinidad Mayor Julie Fulkerson will moderate the panel discussion which will feature the stories and contributions of individuals who have transformed their communities. The event is sold out so no reservations are being taken but you can find out more about the Leave a Legacy Humboldt ideals at its web site.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















