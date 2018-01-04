Trinidad Tidings: Baskets on display in the seaside village’s museum

Working Baskets is on view at Trinidad Museum. Curated by Jill Mefford, the exhibit shows essential utilitarian baskets central to Northwest Coast Indian life.

Jill wrote that "baskets are perishable; baskets used in daily life were hard-worked and short-lived. These fragile, functional tools are a valued part of the Trinidad Museum collection and the story they tell. The range of highly specialized baskets in use, requiring a wide variety of plant materials collected and traded over considerable distances, attests to a long tradition of experimentation and refinement. The exhibit presents the domestic baskets used for gathering, storage, food preparation, especially acorn processing, cooking and eating. The examples show burn marks, repairs and reinforcements."

Jill prepared the exhibit with assistance from Kateri Masten, Alexandra Cox, Ron Johnson, and Bill Snell.

Trinidad Museum, 400 Janis Ct., is open Thursday through Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Special school or group tours can be arranged by calling (707) 677-3816.

‘Hopes and Dreams of Big Lagoon School’

Jennifer Glueck, superintendent-principal of Big Lagoon School, will be guest speaker at the Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 Trinidad Civic Club meeting.

Dana Hope will preside at the business meeting starting at 10 a.m. and program chairman Penne O'Gara will introduce the speaker at about 11 a.m. Hostesses for the morning are Janine Volkmar, Joan Baker and Lena Macy. Members and guests welcome to attend.

‘Music's Magic’ at Inner Center Fine Arts Institute Salon

Inner Center Fine Arts Institute, Inc. co-founder Donna Haddock will begin the new year with a Ladies Salon called "Music's Magic" on Friday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring a favorite piece of music to share. Call (707) 496-5350 for information, Salon location, and reservations. A $10 donation is suggested. Light refreshments will be served.

