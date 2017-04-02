Trinidad Tidings: Be our guest in the seaside village

Congratulations to Fifth District Supervisor Ryan Sundberg on his appointment to the California Coastal Commission this month. Sundberg served as a Trinidad Rancheria tribal council member from 1994 to 2010 before being elected to the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, which voted unanimously to appoint him earlier this year.

LWV luncheon

Former Trinidad Mayor Julie Fulkerson will be the principal speaker at the League of Women Voters of Humboldt County's 26th Annual State of the Community Luncheon Friday, April 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Adorni Center in Eureka. Julie has served Trinidad and the entire county in elected office for many years. She also was the owner of Plaza Design in Arcata and is a member of the Eureka Symphony and other music ensembles.

Tickets for the luncheon must be purchased before April 4. Call (707) 442-2729 or visit lwvhc.org for information.

A fine St. Patrick's Day dinner

The Orick Chamber of Commerce hosts a lively St. Patrick's Day corned beef and cabbage dinner every year. Joe and Donna Hufford and their daughters are mainstays of the organization, generous in its hospitality to guests from all over the county.

District Attorney Maggie Flemming was there, along with Supervisors Ryan Sundberg and Rex Bohn – who served as auctioneer of dozens of donated items, including gravel from the Huffords and services from Miller Farms and Garth and Linda Sundberg. Orick Market, local restaurants – including Trinidad's Seascape – and Orick's businesses were generous in their support of the Chamber. Many Trinidadians celebrated Irish food and culture including Vic Taylor, Ted and Joan Ruprecht and Kathleen Duncan.

Delta Kappa Gamma in Trinidad

Penne O'Gara invited all eight chapters of the California educational organization Delta Kappa Gamma to Trinidad last week. The 25 guests from all over the state enjoyed Trinidad hospitality, including a three-hour meeting held at Trinidad Museum, which included garden tours with Ingrid Bailey. Besides Penne, Jan West and Cheryl Gilmour of Trinidad are members of the local chapter. No one complained about the rain.

Elizabeth Berrien exhibit

Make time to view the outstanding Elizabeth Berrien wire sculpture exhibit at Westhaven Center for the Arts, open Fridays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 501 South Westhaven Dr. The internationally-known and respected artist’s creativity is something to celebrate. And we can see her here in Trinidad without a trip to San Francisco and beyond.

Berrien will discuss her wire sculptures and demonstrate their construction process at 2 p.m. two Sundays, April 2 and 9. To view more, including public installations all over the world, visit wirelady.com and wirezoo.com.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.