Trinidad Tidings: Beginnings and endings

Nineteen confident eighth grade students in Trinidad School’s class of 2017 received diplomas from Principal-Superintendent Matt Malkus, School Board President Ananda Morehead and Teacher Tyler Vack last Wednesday. Alexander Rheinschmidt, Alyssa Morehead, Andrew Mettier, Aylamae Wolfe, Cullen Manser, Delaney Christie, Devin Rodrigues, Gianna Rodrigues, Noey Zazo, Kelly Scollard, Elisia Scolland, Oriah Nagahiro, Rosemary Christie, Sebastian Hasselquist, Shilo Vincent-Shackelford, West Wood, Xavier Dozois, Zaca Leatherwood and Zada Calovich were eloquently singled out by teachers Tyler Vack and Margie Cunningham for their individual merits. All of the graduates prepared remarks thanking teachers, parents, school staff and ski trip chaperones for memorable years at school. Rebecca Leuck, retiring after 33 years teaching sixth and seventh grade, was honored.

Valedictorian Alyssa Morehead and Salutatorian West Wood presented their serious and humorous school reminiscences together and were awarded the Trinidad Lions Club academic achievement awards by Lion Craig Wanek together with Cunningham and Vack.

Oriah Nagahiro received the Trinidad School Education Foundation Art Award and Sebastian Hasselquist the foundation’s Music Award from teachers Thao Le Khac, Jessie Johnson and Rachel Dilthey. Trinidad Library Director Kristen Dalziel and Vack presented the Friends of the Trinidad Library Language Arts Award to Oriah Nagahiro, whose recent poem was read. Alexander Rheinschmidt earned the Trinidad Chamber of Commerce Math Award, presented by Katherine Wayne and Vack. The Mickey Fleschner Science Award went to Zada Calovich and the Trinidad Museum Social Studies Award was received by Zaca Leatherwood. Kelly Scollard and Elisia Scollard, who accompanied PTO volunteer Emilee Prince to Mexico during spring break to assist with building houses, were awarded the PTO Volunteerism Award. Helen Herd, from the Trinidad School Class of 1977, presented the George Herd Leadership Award to Delaney Christie with members of the Herd family Ellen and Tori. George Herd’s widow, Bertha, was present to congratulate Delaney, who is from a long line of Trinidad School graduates as well. West Wood, a fine athlete who has been coached by long-time track and cross country enthusiast Jack West, received the Glenn Saunders Inspiration Award from Desiree Cather and Vack.

Shirley Laos, from Trinidad School’s Class of 1968, and a member of the School Board of Trustees along with Jan West, Rose Adams (another Trinidad School graduate), Todd Dixon and Ananda Morehead, presented an inspirational speech to the graduates, who left the stage playing samba tunes directed by Neil Bost with Jessie Jonathan directing the Trinidad School Orchestra. A lively graduation party was held in Town Hall following the ceremony, complete with music by Vack and his band. The teachers and most of the Class of 2017 were spotted in the hall the next morning mopping, sweeping up confetti, recycling and making sure the hall was ready for the next big town event, the weekend Fish Festival.

Ethan Mefford earns his Master’s

Dwain and Jill Mefford’s son Ethan, Trinidad School Class of 1999 and a 2003 graduate of McKinleyville High School, earned his AB degree from Dartmouth College in 2008, studying the Middle East, Arabic and French. A captain in the United States Marine Corps and a communications specialist, he has served in Afghanistan and is stationed in Morocco. Dwain and Jill traveled to Cambridge last month to witness their son receive his master’s degree in Middle Eastern studies from Harvard. Many congratulations to Ethan for his service to his country and for his academic advancements!

‘Going Up the River’ with Rohde

Historian-author Jerry Rohde will present “Going Up the River,” a talk and slide show on the sights and sites along several Humboldt County rivers – including the Klamath, Little, Mad, Elk, Eel, Van Duzen and Mattole – Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. in the Trinidad Museum, 400 Janis Ct. It is part of the 2017 Pierson Building Center History Program Series, and free of charge. There is limited seating, so don’t be late.

Trinidad Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. for regular visiting hours.

‘The Player’ and more

Westhaven Center for the Arts’ Fourth Friday Flicks presents Robert Altman’s comedy The Player (1992), starring Tim Robbins, Whoopi Goldberg and Greta Sacchi June 23 at 7 p.m. at 501 South Westhaven Dr. It’s a satire on the inner workings of Hollywood. Admission is $5 to $20 sliding scale.

Dr. Roy King will lead “Gaia’s Love,” a nature-based spirituality group exploring the healing virtues of nature, Sunday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at the center. Email royjking2@hotmail.com for information.

The same Sunday, Seabury Gould will lead Song Village from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s a fun, friendly and informal monthly singing gathering hosted by the musician-in-residence. For information, visit seaburygould.com or call (707) 845-8167.

The Jim Lahman Band comes to the Center Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. for a selection of blues, swing, funk and rock ’n’ roll, and original tunes too. Jim Bent on drums, Tim Claasen on bass and Ron Perry on harmonica join Jim Lahman on guitar and vocals. Admission is $5 to $20 sliding scale.

Celebrating Marvin Trump

Kirsten Trump and her family invite friends and colleagues of architect-artist Marvin Trump to celebrate his full life Saturday, July 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall.

Rest in Peace Janis Saunders

Trinidad’s first lady, Janis Saunders, died last week, leaving daughter Gail and sons Steve and Larry and their families, and the entire community, with an irreplaceable vacancy in their hearts and lives. Janis, along with her husband, Glenn, who died in 2015, served as inspirational figures in Trinidad all of their lives. (Read Janis Saunders' obituary here.)

Sibyl Jamieson introduced the pair in 1951. Janis, who had a beautiful voice, learned “My Heart Cries for You” and sang for her future husband. Janis and Glenn’s first date was hearing Tennessee Ernie Ford at the Eureka Auditorium. On their second date they went to the same venue to hear Lawrence Welk.

Married in 1951, Glenn and Janis ran Saunders Market together starting in 1952. When Trinidad’s oldest building, Holy Trinity Catholic Church (1873) was scheduled for demolition in the 1950s, it was Janis, together with Marvin Trump and the Holy Trinity Guild, who restored the building. Janis Court, where Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Library and Saunders Park are found, is named after Janis Saunders. The family gave the land and made sizeable contributions, to move the projects forward.

And, of course, if it were not for Janis and Glenn, there would be no Saunders Plaza. Janis’ family, friends, Holy Trinity Church, the Trinidad Civic Club, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce and the Sweet Adelines singing group all benefited from her gracious and generous spirit.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















