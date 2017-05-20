Trinidad Tidings: Can you hear me now?

The Trinidad Head cell tower – in place since 1997 with a 20-year lease with the City of Trinidad and utilized by companies Verizon, AT&T and Sprint – was a principal subject of discussion at last week’s city council meeting. The lease ends officially in September, but a year’s extension was granted to the telecommunications companies to wind down operations on Trinidad Head.

Verizon has already located another site. The other two companies currently sublet from Verizon. It is not clear where they might locate in the future. The council listened to a half dozen audience members’ views, all of which recommended a return of Trinidad Head to open space as soon as possible.

In other council action, a Trinidad Trails Committee was appointed consisting of Councilmember Susan Rotwein, Trinidad Rancheria representative Zach Brown, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust Director Ben Morehead, Trinidad Planning Commission liaison Jim Cuthbertson and community members Gail Kenny and Jonna Kitchen. The group will meet regularly to make recommendations to the city on trail use, maintenance, and signage.

Tony Smithers, administrator for the Humboldt Lodging Alliance and director of the Eureka-Humboldt Visitors’ Bureau (formerly called the Humboldt County Convention and Visitors Bureau), gave a presentation, and the council voted to have Trinidad included in the renewal of the Humboldt County Tourism Business Improvement District, which allows for a two percent self-imposed tax on visitor lodging within city limits with no fiscal impact to the city treasury. The fund, consisting of approximately $15,000 for Trinidad’s share, is meant to promote visitor-serving activities. Michael Reinman is Trinidad’s current representative for the area-wide lodging alliance.

Among the matters on the Consent Agenda was a proclamation recognizing May 2017 as Humboldt Bike Month. City Clerk Gabriel Adams was given praise for his bicycle commute every work day to the Town Hall.

Memorial Lighthouse Ceremony

Trinidad Civic Club will present its 22nd annual Memorial Lighthouse Ceremony Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m. at the 1949 Memorial Lighthouse site on Edwards at Trinity Street. The ceremony honors those who have been lost at sea or who have been buried at sea, whose names are engraved at the site. The 278 names will be read by Janine Volkmar in the ceremony, which runs for approximately 35 minutes.

Other participants in the ceremony are Officiant and Trinidad Civic Club President Dana Hope; Matthew Marshall playing bagpipes; McKinleyville Boy Scout Troop #99 and Girl Scouts Redwood Service Unit; the Reverend Nancy Streufert, priest associate of Saints Martha and Mary Episcopal Mission, Trinidad; vocalist Dee Hemingway; U.S. Coast Guard Chief Ryan Finch; Trinidad City Councilmember Steve Ladwig; and saxophonist Matthew Brogdon. Lena Macy is chair of the committee which makes beautiful wreaths from flowers donated by Sun Valley Floral Farm.

There is no seating, so wear sturdy shoes for standing on the grass around the brass bell. Also, the concrete ramps west of the lighthouse area have been removed and the area is being re-seeded, so visitors should plan to use the sidewalk on the east side of the site.

For information about the Memorial Lighthouse, contact Joan Baker, lighthouse secretary, at joanbaker311@gmail.com or write to Trinidad Civic Club, P.O. Box 295, Trinidad, CA 95570.

‘While the Music Played’

Trinidad author Glory Ralston will read from her second novel, While the Music Played, at Trinidad Library Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. She also will answer questions about her life-long literary efforts and sign books, which will be offered for sale at the event.

Fine Arts Salon

Inner Center Fine Arts Institute co-founder Donna Haddock will present “Fine Arts as Touchstone” Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. Salons continue the first Friday of each month at locations to be announced. Light refreshments will be provided. Seating is limited, so reserve a place by calling Donna at (707) 496-5350 for directions to the first salon and information about the work of the institute. More background on the institute is available at icfineartsin.org. A donation of $10 per salon is suggested.

