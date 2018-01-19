Trinidad Tidings: Conversation had, agreement found, bonds strengthened during a tumultuous time

Dana Hope, president, and Jan West, vice president, of Trinidad Civic Club, wish to express gratitude to many supporters who stood by the club during the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse tumult of recent weeks.

First, Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, its Council President Garth Sundberg and Vice President Zack Brown, and all of the Tribal Council and leadership, including Jacque Hostler Carmesin, Amy Atkins, Shirley Laos, and Cultural Monitors Ruby Rollings and Dessa Gunning.

The Trinidad Rancheria provided a safe harbor for the 40,000 pound lighthouse and 4,000 pound 1898 fog bell, picked up and moved by highly skilled Greg Duralia of Dura Crane of Anderson on low-boy vehicles provided by Big Lagoon Rancheria and Kiernan Construction.

Ken Wahlund Construction, Sequoia Construction Specialties and Project Manager Roland Johnson flawlessly supervised the difficult all-day project in the heavy mist and rain.

Civic Club ladies served coffee and brownies to the large crowd of spectators. Deputy Sheriff Luke Mathieson and County Sheriff personnel provided invaluable assistance.

Trinidad Bay Bed and Breakfast owner Mike Morgan, impacted more than most city residents by the occupation of the Trinidad Civic Club Memorial Lighthouse property across the street from his home and business since late December, was on hand to offer refreshments, good will, and electricity.

Yurok Tribe Cultural Monitor Lavina Brooks stood in the rain for hours with Trinidad Rancheria Cultural Monitor Dessa Gunning observing the skilled work crews both on the Civic Club property and at the Trinidad Rancheria harbor land.

The Trinidad Civic Club leadership team met Yurok Tribe Chairman Thomas O’Rourke, Sr., Yurok Tribe Councilwoman Mindy Natt and others, including Tsurai Ancestral Society President Axel Lindgren III, over the course of a week.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 a Memo of Understanding between Trinidad Rancheria, Trinidad Civic Club, and the Yurok Tribe was signed agreeing to the Memorial Lighthouse move and other provisions.

The Tsurai Ancestral Society is named as a stakeholder in the MOU, and was invited to sign the document; however, they declined.

Attorney Bryce Kenny guided the Trinidad Civic Club through hours of meetings and negotiations. The city staff did their best to help with the emergency and encroachment permits. The Trinidad City Public Works Department helped throughout the day. Now that the move has taken place, a Coastal Development Permit will get underway with assistance to the Civic Club by SHN Engineering Geologist Gary Simpson.

Many bonds were strengthened through a difficult period in Trinidad’s history these last weeks.

One of them was with Trinidad Rancheria Councilman James Brown, who is part of a church drumming group. He introduced his three beautiful children, Josiah, Harmony and Trinity, who represent hope, reconciliation and opportunity for tomorrow, in the view of this columnist.

Civic Club President Dana Hope would like to organize a Trinidad Town Hall event featuring his ensemble and other local Native American musicians.

Third Friday Jazz at Westhaven Center for the Arts

The RLA Trio brings back trumpeter Nicholas Dominic Talvola for a Friday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. concert at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Drive.

Nick was born and raised in Arcata and left for Spain at age 20. He currently tours Europe with The Johnny Freelance Experience and has shared stages and opened for artists Erika Badu, Earth Wind and Fire, Richard Bona and Billy Cogham. There is a $5 to $20 suggested admission.

Reservations suggested. Call (707) 834-2479. Come a little early and enjoy the new art exhibit, Autumn Solitude, oil paintings and photography by Marceau Verdiere.

Another “Super Moon,” when the moon is full at the same time its orbit comes closest to earth, can be observed during Full Moon Meditation on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

Rob Diggins, part of Healing Arts programs at WCA and a global meditation community, will host the meditation. $5 suggested donation.

For information, call (707) 845-1788.

Trinidad City Council to meet January 24

The January 10 Council meeting having been cancelled, another meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall.

Trinidad Clam Beach Run coming January 27

Register now for the Trinidad to Clam Beach Run set for Saturday, January 27.

The 8 3/4 mile and 3 mile races begin at 12:30 p.m. and the 5 3/4 mile run starts at 1:30 p.m.

Go to trinidadtoclambeach.com for details or leave a message at the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce voice mail, (707) 677-1610.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















