Trinidad Tidings: Easter service in Trinidad; lighthouse tour April 7

Sts. Martha and Mary Episcopal Mission, on Trinity Street next to Trinidad School, will hold its Easter Sunday, April 1 Holy Eucharist service at 9 a.m. Mts. Lesley McCloghrie will lead the celebration, to which all are welcome.

Lighthouse open April 7

The regular first Saturday of the month open house at Trinidad Head Lighthouse is set for Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Docents from Trinidad Museum and the Bureau of Land Management will greet visitors. Walking tours only. No vehicles allowed. Dogs on leashes permitted on Trinidad Head.

Learn About North Coast Soils, Flora, Fungi and Animals

“Natural Systems of the North Coast,” an Osher Lifelong Learning (OLLI) class led by Sean Craig, Elliott Dabill and James Webb, will take place on three successive Sundays, April 8, 15 and 22 at Trinidad Library from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Explore the basic biological systems that under life on the North Coast from fundamentals of life in soils and oceans to flora and fungi, to marine and terrestrial animals.

Each Class includes a walking field trip to discover the basics of living systems found locally. Tuition for class is $90 for OLLI members. Others pay an additional $25 and can be enrolled as space allows. Register by calling (707) 826-5880 or go to humboldt.edu/olli and refer to class number 27074.

Geology of Trinidad State Beach

The California Coastal National Monument Ambassador Training Program together with the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust will present “Geology of Trinidad State Beach” on Sunday, April 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. The tour will be led by Danny O’Shea. Meet at Trinidad State Beach at the base of Trinidad Head, but you must reserve a place by calling (707) 677-2501 or email carol@trinidadcoastallandtrust.org.

History of Trinidad Rancheria Presentation

Shirley Laos will present a History of the Trinidad Rancheria on Tuesday, April 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Location to be determined. Call (707) 677-2501 or email carol@trinidadcoastallandtrust.org for details and reservations. This program also is part of the CCNM-TCLT Ambassador Training Program.

Guest Speaker at Trinidad Civic Club

Big Lagoon School Superintendent-Principal Jennifer Glueck will be guest speaker at the Trinidad Civic Club potluck on Thursday, April 5. A business meeting begins at 10 a.m. in the Club Room, Town Hall, followed by Jennifer’s remarks at about 11:15 a.m.

Dana Hope will preside. Hostesses will be Lena Macy and Betty Ferniz. Members and guests welcome.

Email tcc@trinidadcivicclub.org for information on the Club or the program.

