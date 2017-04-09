Trinidad Tidings: Electricity users, take note!

If you use electricity, take note: Redwood Coast Energy Authority is bringing Humboldt County a Community Choice Energy program designed by Trinidad City Council and the other municipalities of Humboldt along with the County Board of Supervisors.

Its purpose is to offer lower electricity rates and to keep benefits and control local.

As Director Matthew Marshall explained it, Redwood Coast Energy Authority is purchasing locally-produced electricity and feeding it into the grid, working in partnership with PG&E, which will continue to deliver electricity and maintain lines as they always have. Called Community Choice Energy, sometimes known as Community Choice Aggregation, the program is a way to use renewable energy and reduce costs locally. Marshall said that in May 2017, Humboldt County will automatically be transitioned to REpower service, using 35 percent renewable energy, which has a higher renewable content than PG&E’s energy, at a lower cost. Customers also could sign up for REpower+, which is 100 percent renewable at a slightly higher price.

PG&E customers may choose not to participate in Community Choice Energy and continue with PG&E as a “bundled customer.” Before May. Redwood Coast Energy Authority will provide all Humboldt County electricity customers with information on how to opt out of the program at any time. Participating communities in the program are Trinidad, Blue Lake, Fortuna, Arcata, Eureka, Rio Dell and County of Humboldt.

Trinidad’s City Council has been reporting on this program regularly. If you missed out on explanations, you can email info@RedwoodEnergy.org or call (800) 931-RCEA.

Trinidad Civic Club meets April 6

With all of the recent publicity and concern about the 45-by-50-foot Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse site and city property eroding to the north of it, the subject of the lighthouse grounds will be a principal item of discussion at the Trinidad Civic Club’s monthly meeting set for Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. in the Club Room, Town Hall. Members and guests are welcome to participate. Dana Hope will preside at the meeting, which will include officer installation and committee assignments. Remodeling the Club Room also will be on the agenda. Wadi Torres, Diane Cohan and Joey Wauters will be hostesses.

Trinidad Art Gallery

Patricia Sundgren Smith’s charming linocut, graphite and ink drawings of birds’ nests and Tom Kingshill’s one-of-a-kind decorative vessels made from foraged sections of local trees will be featured in April at Trinidad Art Gallery, located at Trinity at Parker Streets, through April.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Go to one of the the most beautiful and enticing art web sites observable, trinidadartgallery.com, to view samples of the featured artists’ work and that of other artists in the cooperative.

On Trinidad Art Gallery maintenance, Ben Morehead, executive director of Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, the gallery’s owner, invites community participation in the Replace the Roof campaign.

This winter has taken a toll on every building and the gallery is no exception. If you can help with donating to maintain this beautiful 1900 landmark building, email Ben at benm@trinidadcoastallandtrust.org, call (707) 677-2501, or stop by the land trust’s office behind Trinidad Library.

Westhaven Center classes

Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr., offers classes in oil painting with Humboldt State intern Christine McClanahan Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. from April 4 to May 9; “Narrative Collage and Women's Voices” Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. April 6 through May 4; yoga with Jennifer Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m.; painting classes with Jeff Stanley Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; “Tai Chi Made Easy” with Glenda Hesseltine Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; “Art in Progress” with artist-in-residence Christy Chandler Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m.; and “Golden Lion Yoga” with Marissa Vaudo Sundays from 9 to 10 a.m. Visit westhavencenter.org or call (707) 677-9493 for more information on classes, programs and events.

