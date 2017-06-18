Trinidad Tidings: Fish Fest’s diamond jubilee

The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce presents its 60th annual Trinidad Fish Festival on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live music all day, traditional fish and chips, grilled salmon, arts and crafts vendors, community organization exhibits, the Civic Club cake sale and a variety of food vendors and beverage options.

Live bands include Doug Fir & the 2x4s, Lizzy and the Moonbeams, Blue Rhythm Revue and Rosewater: A Tribute to the Grateful Dead. The Marine Lab will be open, as will the Trinidad Head lighthouse for walking tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. hosted by the Bureau of Land Management and Trinidad Museum.

Executive Director Ashley Mobley announced that the chamber is partnering with KEET TV and PBS Kids to bring the ultimate Kid’ Zone in Trinidad Town Hall. There will be a special visit from characters Peg + Cat, children’s activities, games and more. Bring the whole family for a day of fun in scenic Trinidad. Visit trinidadcalif.com for more information.

Third Friday Blues

Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr., presents an Open Blues Jam with Seabury Gould and Friends Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Blues musicians are encouraged to come by and experiment, improvise and share music on acoustic or electric instruments. Seabury will host the celebration of uplifting and humorous blues on guitar, piano and vocals. Admission is $5 to $10 sliding scale for the audience, and free for performing musicians.

‘The Condor’s Shadow’

The film The Condor's Shadow will be shown at Westhaven Center Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m. The award-winning documentary explores the great hope and extreme lengths that biologists, zookeepers, scientists and Pitahsi,a feisty condor with the Native American name, bring to the task of pulling the condor back from near extinction. Local wildlife biologist Ken Burton, who works for the Yurok Tribe and is involved with this tribe’s condor reintroduction project, will be on hand to explain the project. Admission is $5 to $20 sliding scale.

Also at the center

While you are at Westhaven Center, enjoy the Membership Art Show through June and check out events and classes, of which there are many. Visit westhavencenter.org for a complete list of fitness and painting classes. The center is open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

