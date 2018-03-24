Trinidad Tidings: High culture and tasty breakfast awaits ion the seaside village

Sylvestris Quartet will perform “Quartet Metamorphosis, Biber-Beethoven” at Westhaven Center for the Arts Wednesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. The San Francisco Bay Area quartet will perform a program that explores the cyclical transformation and development of the string quartet.

The program centers around two boundary pushing musicians separated by nearly 150 years: Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber and Ludwig van Beethoven. The quartet also will play works by Scarlatti, Boccherini, Haydn and Mozart. Admission is $5 to $20 on a sliding scale.

Fourth Friday Flicks

The Ox-Bow Incident (1944) is the Westhaven Center for the Arts Fourth Friday Flicks selection. Henry Fonda, Anthony Quinn, Henry Morgan and Dana Andrews are featured in the classic western directed by William Wellman based on a book by Walter Van Tilburg Clark written in 1940. It was an Oscar nominee for Best Picture. Admission is $5 to $10. Enjoy the HSU group show of photography and ceramic works called “Human Presence” before or after the film.

Lions Club Breakfast

A Sunday Breakfast and Book Sale hosted by Trinidad Lions Club is planned for March 25 between 8 and 11 a.m. in the Trinidad School cafeteria.

The menu includes hotcakes and eggs with ham or sausage, or a biscuits and gravy breakfast with eggs. Juice and drinks are included in the adult price of $6. Children dine for $3.

Martha Sue Davis invites diners to browse the wide selection of used books offered at ridiculously low prices while you wait for your piping hot meal.

Easter Service at Sts. Martha and Mary Mission

Sts. Martha and Mary Episcopal Mission, on Trinity Street next to Trinidad School, will hold its Easter Sunday, April 1, Holy Eucharist service at 9 a.m. Mtr. Lesley McCloghrie will lead the celebration. All are welcome.

City Council listens

Mayor Susan Rotwein and Councilmembers Dwight Miller, Jack West, Jim Baker and Steve Ladwig and City Manager Dan Berman heard from citizens on a wide variety of subjects last Wednesday night during the “three minute items from the floor” portion of the regular City Council meeting. The McKinleyville High School Senior Prom representatives were there to reassure the public about model behavior on the part of celebrants in Town Hall during the May 19 event.

The possibility of a reexamination of the Verizon cell tower presence on Trinidad Head, the new disabled automatic door-opening button, lighting and safety at Saunders Park, and police hours all were brought up. The main agenda item was recommendations from the Ad-hoc Short Term Rental Committee with comments from residents who disapprove of STRs and managers who do their best to make sure visitors demonstrate considerate behavior taking up most of the meeting.

The challenge of enforcing ordinances with a small city staff and a part time law enforcement presence continues. Johnna Kitchen, manager for a high percentage of the 25-30 vacation rentals in town, pointed out that with hundreds of visitors accommodated last year, there were hardly any complaints from neighbors, and that there is a detailed screening process that takes place each time a home is rented.

Fairness, thoughtfulness and consideration of others are a tough balancing act in a small town for residents, visitors, rental owners and property managers. The City leadership keeps trying to get it right.

In other city news, there still is a place for one more planning commissioner. Apply at the City Clerk’s office, 409 Trinity St. or call (707) 677-0223 for details.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















