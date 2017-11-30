Trinidad Tidings: Holidays are a busy time in the seaside village

Rainfall abated for an hour Thanksgiving morning while Trinidad’s 2017-2018 fishing fleet was honored at the annual Blessing of the Fleet at the Trinidad Memorial lighthouse. The captains and crews of fishing vessels Miss Phyllis, Alibi, Defender, Express, Joie Lynn, Second Wind, Betty Ann, Jumpin’ Jack, Night Wind, Sundown, Sjoholm, Toni Rae II, Jo, Kai aku, Codzilla, Shellback and Wind Rose were presented caps embroidered with buoy colors made by Marge O’Brien, Greta Daniels, Susan Rotwein, Lisa Esperjo, Marna Powell, Michelle Collins and Kim Adams.

The vessels were depicted in colorful paintings by Rachel Dilthey’s third grade Trinidad School class, displayed on the fence of Trinidad Bay Bed and Breakfast. Jaimeanne, who painted Miss Phyllis in front of bold rays of sunshine, was recognized as the winner of the art contest.

Tsurai Village sixth generation descendant Axel Lindgren III and Trinidad Civic Club President and Officiant Dana Hope offered blessings and prayers for safety and abundance. Trinidad Rancheria harbor manager Grant Roden was on hand to give the large crowd of well-wishers coffee and doughnuts.

Kathrin Burleson's newest book

For the Beauty of the Earth: Daily Devotions Exploring Creation is Trinidad artist Kathrin Burleson’s latest publication. It includes 365 meditations written by authors Bishop Greg Ricket, Bishop Nicholas Knisely, Jason Leo, Bishop Barry Beisner and other diverse voices from across the faith. These meditations are paired with Kathrin’s “Creation Series,” a watercolor series that was inspired by Kathrin’s love of the earth’s natural wonders. The book was published in partnership with Forward Movement and can be ordered through Amazon. Contact Kathrin at artist@kathrinburleson.com for more information.

Coming in December

Inner Center Fine Arts co-founder Donna Haddock will host a Fine Arts Ladies Salon called “Just Imagine” Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. The suggested donation for the salon, which includes light refreshments, is $10. Call (707) 496-5350 for this month’s location and details.

Trinidad Head Lighthouse will be open to visitors Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Park at the bottom of Trinidad Head and walk up to the lighthouse, as no vehicle access is available. Trinidad Museum docents and the Bureau of Land Management together with the Trinidad Rancheria host the open house the first Saturday of each month at the lighthouse.

Alto singer Lena Macy writes that The Messiah Family Ministries presents “The Glory of the Lord,” a Christmas Choral Concert, Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and again Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the McKinleyville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1200 Central Ave. Don Cushman directs the choir, accompanied by Angela Burkhart, Dan Ely, Kathleen Ely, Kristin Renfer and Kara Renfer.

Lena also reports that the McKinleyville Community Choir will bring Christmas music to the Town Hall Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Trinidad Civic Club is the sponsor of this event.

Westhaven Center for the Arts will host its annual Holiday Open House and Potluck Sunday, Dec. 3 at 501 South Westhaven Dr. Visit westhavencenter.org for information.

Trinidad Civic Club invites members and guests to the annual Christmas Tea Thursday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. A short business meeting takes place at 10 a.m. with tea and treats served at about 11 a.m. Past club presidents will be honored, followed by caroling with Jackie Hogan at the piano.

The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Holiday Bash Saturday, Dec. 9 at Town Hall. Katherine Wayne reports that details are being finalized. Email askchamber@trinidadcalif.com for details. All of the community is invited to celebrate.

Christmas in Trinidad comes to venues all over Trinidad Sunday, Dec. 10. Art, food, music and arts and crafts sales will be featured at Trinidad School, Trinidad Town Hall, Trinidad Art (where caroling will start at 4 p.m.), Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum and business venues around Trinidad all day. Children can have their photographs taken with Santa Claus at Santa’s Gingerbread Village at the school. A small fee will benefit the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse Preservation Fund.

