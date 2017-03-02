Trinidad Tidings: It’s impossible to be bored in the seaside village

Bureau of Land Management Botanist Jennifer Wheeler will lead an invasive weed eradication session at the Trinidad Head Lighthouse on Monday, March 6 at 1 p.m. Several Trinidad Museum Native Plant Garden volunteers, including Jill Mefford, Virginia Waters, and Ingrid Bailey and Trinidad Coastal Land Trust volunteers Steen and Tami Trump will join the effort along with Trinidad's former first lady, Kimberly Tays Binnie, who now resides in Arcata but who still hikes Trinidad Head and picks up trash left by inconsiderate trail-users.

The Bureau of Land Management took over the stewardship of approximately 13 acres surrounding the lighthouse from the United States Coast Guard in 2013. In January, this portion of Trinidad Head became part of the California Coastal National Monument under the administration of the Department of the Interior. If you are interested in finding out more about BLM’s weed eradication, beautification and maintenance work, call Jennifer at (707)825-2316.

Seabird Protection Network

Last December, the BLM and community partners from state agencies, Humboldt State University biology, wildlife, ecology and marine biology departments, Audubon Society, Trinidad Rancheria, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum Society, Trinidad School and others met for a North Coast Seabird Protection Network Workshop funded in part by the Kure/Stuyvesant Oil Spill Council Restoration Plan in Trinidad.

A draft action plan resulting from that meeting will be presented at the Bureau of Land Management field office on Heindon Road, Arcata on Wednesday, March 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. led by BLM Interpretive Specialist Leisyka Parrott. Telephone (707) 825-2313 for inquiries about the project.

Trinidad's Bull Kelp

Trinidad Museum receives many questions about area history and natural history. One of the latest came from a family from Smyrna, Delaware who had visited Indian Beach recently.

The visitors asked about "the very long skinny amber colored plant with a bulb shape at one end and long tendrils or roots at the end of a snake-like object." Natural History Room curators Virginia Waters and Jim Webb responded to the inquiry immediately. Virginia wrote “The ‘object’ in question is the bull kelp (I think it is called that because of its resemblance to a bull whip).

Its scientific name is Nereocystus luetkeana and it is a brown alga. It forms beds in shallow non-polluted subtidal water in areas with swift currents, such as in Trinidad Bay. The bull kelp is an annual and is noted for rapid growth – the blade (leaf-like part) can grow six inches a day and can reach 33 feet long, while the stem portion can reach 118 feet. It dies back at the end of the growing season and gets washed ashore by waves where it can form dense tangles on beaches.”

Trinidad beachcombers familiar with this amazing plant have wondered about it now we know more, and so does the grateful Delaware family.

Exchange students at Trinidad Civic Club

American Field Service (AFS) foreign exchange students will be guests of Trinidad Civic Club at the Thursday, March 2 meeting in the Club Room, Town Hall.

Trinidad School's eighth grade students also will be guests at the potluck and they'll be able to ask the visiting high school students questions about their home countries and about their experiences in America. This annual introduction to students from far away often proves to be the favorite program of the year for TCC members and guests.

Program chairman Penne O'Gara will introduce AFS Coordinator Abby Proulx and the students. Hostesses will be Martha Sue Davis, Cheryl Gilmour and Ginny Mulle. The TCC business meeting begins at 10 a.m. with the AFS program and potluck following at about 11 a.m.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.
















