Trinidad Tidings: Looking forward, looking back

Steve Berman, master of classical guitar and Renaissance lute, and a lifelong enthusiast for folk songs from around the world, travels from Oregon with his collection of unusual instruments including oud, hurdy-gurdy, balalaika, charango, pipa, saz and guitar to perform Sunday, Feb.19 at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church at Hector and Parker streets.

The multi-talented musician taught music at Humboldt State and at Southern Oregon universites and has performed with a number of folk bands both in Humboldt County and in Ashland, Ore., where he has performed at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. He'll play music from Ireland, Russia, China, England, Scotland, Venezuela and Turkey. Steve is the father of City Manager Dan Berman, also a talented musician.

Holy Trinity Guild President Nancy Sheen said, “we are fortunate to have such a remarkable performer return to bring inspiring music to our village and historic church. Some of the music is even older than our precious 1873 structure.”

Reservations are suggested, as seating is limited; call (707) 677-3456. There is a suggested donation of $15 at the door. A reception will follow the concert.

‘Trinidad: Looking Back from My Front Porch’

Author, dramatist, director, humorist and former firefighter John Meyers will read from his recent Trinidad history book, Trinidad: Looking Back from My Front Porch Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Trinidad Library. The event is free of charge.

John writes in his introduction that, “after living in Trinidad for thirty years, I've heard lots of colorful stories about its history and so I decided that it was time for me to check some of them out ... I quickly discovered that for every story I'd been told, there were three or four versions of it in a variety of articles and books and no two sources were the same in details ... Therefore, this book, which is intended to be a brief history of the area, is my best attempt to sort out the stories based on what I’ve been told and what I read in books, articles and letters.”

The author spent hours at HSU’s Humboldt Room, the Humboldt County Library, Historical Society, the County Clerk’s office and Trinidad Museum and painstakingly compared details. He writes, and speaks, engagingly and accessibly. Copies of his book are available for sale at Trinidad Museum and the Humboldt County Historical Society.

Weed eradication

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust will lead an ivy-, Scotch broom- and trash-removal and trail maintenance day Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at Houda Point, two and a half miles south of Trinidad on Scenic Drive, and join the companionable beautification fun. Wear sturdy footwear and warm clothes, and bring gloves. A torrential storm would cancel the event. Call Ben Morehead at (707) 677-2501 or email benm@trinidadcoastallandtrust.org for details.

Jennifer Wheeler, botanist with Bureau of Land Management, is organizing an effort to eradicate ivy and other invasive plants at Trinidad Head Lighthouse Monday, March 6 at 1 p.m. BLM Interpretive Specialist Leisyka Parrot will join her along with several willing and able community helpers. If you'd like to know more, contact Jennifer at jswheele@blm.gov.

Committees forming

Councilmember Jack West volunteered to form a Trinidad Trails Committee to make recommendations on maintaining all of Trinidad’s trails, most with access to view areas and beaches. Interested community members should contact the Trinidad City Clerk, Gabriel Adams, at the Town Hall, or call (707) 677-0223 to express interest in joining the group.

In other business at last week’s City Council meeting, Mayor Dwight Miller and Councilmember Steve Ladweg invited the public to participate in a Noise Ordinance study committee to meet right away. Contact the City Clerk immediately to join.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















