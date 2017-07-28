Trinidad Tidings: Lots of weekend fun

The 57th Annual Westhaven Wild Blackberry Festival takes place Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westhaven Fire Hall area on Sixth Avenue. See the article at left for more details.

In addition, Crafts from local vendors will be for sale, there will be children’s activities and the volunteer firefighters will be on hand to give tours, answer questions and show off the new engine that was purchased with Measure Z funds.

For more information or on the work of the volunteer fire department, contact Stacie Marshall at (707) 616-7102 or stacie.wvfd@gmail.com or Matthew Marshall (707) 832-6575. If you cannot attend the festival but wish to support Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department, which is aiming to enlarge its fire engine building, send contributions to WVFD, P.O. Box 2143, Trinidad, CA 95570.

Pilot Point Tour Saturday, July 29

The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust leads a tour of Pilot Point above Moonstone Beach off Scenic Drive Saturday, July 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. Pilot Point is a unique geologic formation with exposed fossils, a variety of flora and spectacular vistas. The tour is a special opportunity to explore this land trust property, which has no official public access. Meet at the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust office-gallery behind Trinidad Library at 2 p.m. to begin the excursion.

Lions Club Pancake Breakfast Sunday, July 30

Friendly Lions serve abundant breakfasts at the Trinidad School gymnasium Sunday, July 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. Pancakes, eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, orange juice are some of the choices offered for very little money. There are used books for sale as well.

At Westhaven Center for the Arts

The Big Heat, the 1953 film starring Glenn Ford, Gloria Graham and Lee Marvin is the feature at First Friday Flicks July 28 at 7 p.m. at the Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. It’s a film noir classic directed by Fritz Lang. Admission is $5 to $10 sliding scale.

“Celebrating Billie Holiday” takes place Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. The RLa Trio with deStina, a Copenhagen-born singer who has lived and worked in South America for seven years, will perform jazz, soul, funk and world music. Admission is $5 to $20 sliding scale.

The center holds a rummage sale Sunday, July 30 from 9:30 to 4 p.m. Stop by the center on your way to the Blackberry Festival – it’s only a block away. For information about these and other WCA classes and programs, visit westhavencenter.org or call (707) 677-9493.

By the way, Jeff Stanley, one of Westhaven Center’s most popular art instructors, has a number of his recent landscapes on view at the Beachcomber Cafe on Trinity Street.

Congratulations to Family Stockness

Glenn and Diane Stockness were thrilled to welcome their first grandchild, Caden Taylor Stockness, into the world on June 12. The 7-pound, 13-ounce little boy is the son of Stephen and Jessica Stockness of San Anselmo.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.