Trinidad Tidings: Milestones, accomplishments, memories and vision

Trinidad School 1950s classmates Scott Baker and Roland Johnson will be guest speakers at Trinidad Museum Society’s Annual Meeting on Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m., 400 Janis Ct.

The pair will tell of the joys and perils of “Growing Up in Trinidad” when they were free to roam and explore at the pier, on the beaches, on Trinidad Head and in the forests. Scott grew up on Stagecoach Road; Roland at Edwards and Trinity streets where Trinidad Bay Bed and Breakfast rests.

Baker Store (today’s Beachcomber), Modern Garage (today’s Chevron) and the Hallmark Pier are where Scott learned life lessons while Roland developed some of his life skills helping his parents at their building supply business and studying and climbing the ocean bluffs.

The men were Cub Scouts together, meeting at the Antlers Lodge on Patrick’s Point Drive. Scott, Trinidad Museum’s vice president, can fix anything, including boats, vehicles and buildings and was Arcata’s building inspector. Roland’s career was as a geological engineer with SHN. He worked on innumerable large road and building projects.

A short business meeting will precede the talk, including a financial report by Treasurer Joan Berman and election of Directors. Nominated for three year terms are Scott Baker, Matthew Marshall and Mary Spinas Kline. Museum members and guests are cordially invited to attend and to enjoy the exhibits and gardens before the meeting.

Trinidad Civic Club Scholarships

The Carmen and Jim Kidder Scholarships will be presented to recipients Harlyn Fitzgerald, Sierra Wood and Jazmen McGinnis on Thursday, May 3, at the monthly Trinidad Civic Club gathering in the Club Room, Town Hall. The young women and their parents will be honored at about 11 a.m. A business meeting precedes the award presentation at 10 a.m. with Dana Hope presiding.

Scholarship Committee Chairman Dr. Joey Wauters reported that Harlyn Fitzgerald and Sierra Wood are the academic scholarship winners. Both are McKinleyville High School seniors and Trinidad School graduates, and both plan to attend University of Victoria on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. Harlyn will take a gap year first in Taiwan on a Rotary Youth Exchange, during which she’ll study Mandarin Chinese and then major in International Business at the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business in Victoria. Sierra will study cognitive science or astrophysics. Jazmen McGinnis, an Arcata High School graduate, is an honor student in College of the Redwoods dental assistant program. She will use her award to complete her certification.

Friday Fiesta on the Fourth at First Trinidad Art Night

The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust presents a First Friday Fiesta celebrating the 40th anniversary of the formation of the land trust on Friday, May 4 in Trinidad Town Hall between 6 and 9 p.m. Barbecued oysters, tacos, beer, wine and a salsa bar along with live music are planned. All are invited.

TCLT’s invitation includes its Mission Statement: “Trinidad Coastal Land Trust is dedicated to providing coastal access while protecting the natural beauty and character of the Humboldt County Coast from Little River to Big Lagoon. Our vision is to create a more compassionate and joyful world of engaged citizens inspired to ecological action through visits to our successfully stewarded beaches, trails and vista points. Precious coastal resources are protected and managed in perpetuity for future generations of all species.”

Executive Director Ben Morehead reminds volunteers that the next Baker Beach ivy removal and trail maintenance with HSU’s Natural Resources Club takes place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 5.

For more information, email info@trinidadcoastallandtrust.org or call (707) 677-2501.

Friday, May 4 also marks the first Trinidad Arts Night of 2018. Venues all over Trinidad, including Trinidad School’s children’s activities, will be open for art and music between 6 and 9 p.m. This is the eighth year TAN has presented the popular first Friday festivities embracing the arts.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















