Trinidad Tidings: Mystery and basketry

The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust and the Trinidad Civic Club announce a memorial service honoring the life of Chi-wei Lin (May 16, 1936-May 23, 2017) at the Trinidad Town Hall on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. This will be an informal afternoon of sharing stories about Chi-wei Lin’s life’s journey from China to Trinidad.

The service will be followed by a benefit reception from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the same location. It will feature the paintings of Chi-wei and his wife, Donna Lin. In honor of the dedication of Chi-wei’s commitment to public service, the proceeds from the sale of the art work will benefit the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust’s efforts to maintain Trinidad’s coastal access ways, and the Civic Club’s efforts to preserve the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse. Friends, acquaintances and appreciators of art are invited to either or both the memorial and the art benefit.

For information, call the land trust’s Ben Morehead at (707) 677-2501, the civic club’s Jan West (707) 677-3655 or email baycity@sonic.net.

Daughters of the Golden West at Trinidad Civic Club

Daughters of the Golden West will be guests of the Trinidad Civic Club Thursday, Nov. 2 in the Club Room, Town Hall. The business meeting starts at 10 a.m. and a program and luncheon will follow at about 11:15. Several Chapters of the California heritage organization are visiting Trinidad to view the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse as well as the Trinidad Head Lighthouse later in the afternoon. The Daughters of the Golden West contributed to the building of the Memorial Lighthouse in 1949 and they are coming back to show their support for its preservation. D’Lorah Hurton, Joey Wauters, Penne O’Gara and Jan West will host the event. Dana Hope will preside at the business meeting.

‘Just Imagine’ at Fine Arts Salon

Join Donna Haddock of Inner-Center Fine Arts Institute Friday, Nov. 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Ladies Salon for a discussion titled “Just Imagine.” Donna’s salons are uplifting discussions of what is beautiful in life and the arts. Light refreshments are provided. Call (707) 496-5350 for details and salon location. Reservations are helpful, as seating is limited. Inner-Center Fine Arts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation co-founded by Donna and Charles Haddock, a world-renowned painter with his works and publications known around the globe.

Newly-published Trinidad novel

Jennifer Clark is the author of a new novel titled Trinidad Head, CA, subtitled A Redwood Coast Novel. Jennifer and her husband, Mike Vihel, owned and operated a marine electronics business in Eureka, and as a result Jennifer spent many hours “hanging around Trinidad Pier while Mike finished his work on boats in Trinidad.” She was able to talk to many fishermen and boat captains over the years and she gratefully acknowledges Bob Hallmark, Jerry Paugh, Kenny Syvertson, Bill Burchell, who was lost at sea, and others she met at the Trinidad Pier, for telling her about their lives on and near the sea.

Her novel has as its protagonist Annie MacKerricher, and her story is about “life, love, and second chances” after tragedy shatters her world. In the aftermath of her husband’s murder, Annie MacKerricher “hopes to find peace in the charming fishing village of Trinidad. Instead, she finds intrigue, danger and a new chance at love.”

Jennifer won the grand prize in a Trinidad Chamber of Commerce essay contest in 2007 with her “Discover Trinidad ... Again and Again” narrative. She finds Trinidad magical and decided to keep on writing about it in her new novel, which is available on Amazon. Visit jenniferclarkauthor.com or email jc@jenniferclarkauthor.com for more information.

‘Working Baskets’ at the museum

A new exhibit, “Working Baskets,” showing photographs, interpretive stories and baskets and objects in everyday use in traditional Yurok and Karuk culture, is on view at Trinidad Museum, which is open Thursday through Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Jill Mefford curated the exhibit, assisted by Alexandra Cox and Kateri Masten. Barbara Snell provided some of her photograph collection in the large case of the Native American Room. For information, call (707) 677-3816.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















