Trinidad Tidings: Past, present & PJs

Mary Spinas Kline will be guest speaker at Trinidad Museum Society’s 34th Annual Meeting Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at the Trinidad Museum, 400 Janis Ct.

Following a brief business meeting, treasurer’s report and election of directors, Mary – a descendant of Trinidad pioneer families Brooks, Thompson, Johnson, Spinas and Pilkington – will present a talk on her heritage. Mary, who worked with veterinarian David Trobitz in McKinleyville, and still works with McKinleyville Animal Care Center, grew up in Trinidad. One of her early jobs was at the Hallmark Pier, where she taxied fishermen from the dock to their boats in the harbor. Grateful passengers tipped her as much as 25 cents for the courtesy. Mary comes from a tradition of wonderful gardeners. Her home garden at West and Trinity Street (once the site of Rocco’s Saloon) is one of Trinidad’s most beautiful.

During the late 1800s and well into the 20th century, Mary’s enterprising ancestors owned much of the land at Patrick’s Point State Park and along the old Redwood Highway and Stagecoach Road as well as in town. Her cousin, Jon Baltiera, still owns one of Trinidad’s oldest homes, built by Charles Thompson, on Stagecoach Road, while Mary resides on West Street. Mary’s grandfather, John Spinas, was co-owner of Modern Garage, located approximately where the Chevron station is today. Many of the women of her family were charter or early members of Trinidad Civic Club, established in 1913.

Mary chose to donate her family photographs and documents to the Trinidad Museum and it is from this collection that the current Pacific Glow Fox Farm on Stagecoach Road exhibit in the museum’s Heritage Room has been curated. The fox farm was started by her great-grandparents Sievert Johnson and Mary Brooks Thompson Johnson at their home, built in 1910, on Stagecoach Road.

An opportunity to meet Mary and view the exhibit will follow the meeting.

Lions Club Breakfast

Trinidad Lions will serve pancakes and delicious accompaniments Sunday, April 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Trinidad School. Cost is only $6 for adults and $4 for children. Very inexpensive books for sale are always part of the morning fun too.

At the library

Swing by Trinidad Library on Janis Court for free Pajama Story Time Thursday, April 27 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Families are welcome to bring stuffed animals and a cozy blanket. Dress in pajamas if desired and enjoy some nighttime stories to wrap up your day.

Poet, publisher and oral memoirist Michael Czarnecki will present “Anyone Can Write It,” a workshop on writing haiku Saturday, April 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Trinidad Library. Michael has been writing haiku for decades. He’ll explain what haiku is, share haiku from various poets and then encourage writers at any level of writing ability to write haiku poetry. Open to all.

Chamber Dinner April 27

Trinidad Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Spring Member Dinner at Sunset Restaurant inside Cher-ae Heights, 27 Scenic Dr., Thursday, April 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers and cocktails followed by chicken Kiev, vegetarian lasagna or a vegan option dinner. Members and guests welcome. Call (707) 677-1610 to reserve a place; cost is $20 per person. Members may pay at the door but reservations essential.

Annual Member Show

Westhaven Center members are invited to submit one (or more, space permitting) work of art in any medium for the annual member show Tuesday, May 2 between 2 and 5 p.m. Cost is $5 per entry. The exhibit will open Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. Call curator Ann Anderson at (707) 677-0128 with inquiries.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net