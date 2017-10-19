Trinidad Tidings: Remembering Dr. Lin, with gratitude and joy

Dr. Chi-Wei Lin (1936-2017), former mayor of Trinidad, will be honored at a Memorial Service Saturday, Nov. 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall. His daughter, Angela, invites those who wish to remember her father for an informal afternoon of sharing stories about Chi-Wei’s rich and rewarding life from China to Boston to Trinidad.

One of Chi-Wei’s many avocations was painting. Angela is donating many of his paintings, in memory of Chi-Wei’s life of public service, as a benefit for the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust and the Trinidad Civic Club. A Lin Art Benefit Reception will be held after the memorial from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Big Lagoon School author festival

Author Kevin Kurtz, who wrote the Adventures of Mortimer, will visit Big Lagoon School Friday, Oct. 20. Students will have an opportunity to meet with him and ask questions about his writing ideas and methods. Families are encouraged to participate in the presentation, which will include lunch with the author. Call Superintendent-Principal Jennifer Glueck at (707) 677-3688 to find out more.

Thursday, Oct. 26, there will be a school field trip to see The Underwater Bubble Show at the Arkley Theatre in Eureka.

At Westhaven Center for the Arts

Third Friday Blues with Jim Lahman, Dale Cash, Ron Perry and Bill Moehnke will bring vintage “Blues Through the Years” to Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr., Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Dr. Roy King leads “Gaia’s Love” Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m., and on the same afternoon, from 1 to 3 p.m., musician-in-residence Seabury Gould hosts Song Village, presenting folk songs and uplifting tunes suitable for group singing. Dr. King can be reached at (707) 834-3008 and Seabury Gould at (707) 845-8167 or visit seaburygould.com.

Coming Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. is Sergei Eisenstein's silent film, Battleship Potemkin (1925), an account from the Russian perspective of pre-revolutionary events. Halliwell’s Film Guide says of the film that it is “a textbook cinema classic, and masterpiece of creative editing ... judged the best film ever made in 1948 and 1958 by a panel of international judges.”

Trinidad School Halloween Parade

Watch for frightening and zany characters from Trinidad School Halloween Day, Tuesday, Oct. 31 during the annual student parade starting at 10 a.m. at the school and winding through Trinidad’s streets. Teachers and staff usually join in the fun as well. The whole spectacle brings cheer and smiles to onlookers, not gloom and horror.

The Neuroscience of Gratitude and Joy

Marilyn Montgomery presents an introduction to the many scientifically proven benefits of gratitude and joy, simple techniques for cultivating them and how to overcome barriers to happiness Friday, Nov. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Trinidad Library. Her OLLI class, #46680, $30 to OLLI members, is called “The Neuroscience of Gratitude and Joy,” and is a perfect prelude to Thanksgiving week. Register by calling (707) 826-5880 or go to humboldt.edu/olli.

Dr. Joey Wauters and Gail Kenny are stewards of the Trinidad Library Sustaining Fund and these “out of regular hours” library programs are possible because of their commitment to bringing lifelong learning to Trinidad Library.

Email Patti at baycity@sonic.net.















