Trinidad Tidings: Seaside village awash in art shows, music and more

"Inspiration and Reflection," an art show and reception featuring a wide variety of artists' visions of the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse, is set for Valentine's Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall.

Jan West, Trinidad Civic Club vice president and chairman of the event, invites lovers, and lovers of art, to view the Memorial Lighthouse through the eyes of gifted local painters. Guests can preserve the memory of the historic lighthouse by purchasing a painting as a Valentine gift. Tasty appetizers and a no-host wine bar will be part of the elegant reception. For information about efforts to preserve the lighthouse, visit trinidadcivicclub.org. For event information, email tcc@trinidadcivicclub.org or call (707) 677-3655.

Rose, Wright featured at Trinidad Art Gallery

Trinidad Art Gallery, 490 Trinity St., is highlighting the work of two founding members of the artists' cooperative, Laura Rose and Barbara Wright.

Rose is a potter specializing in reproducing the oldest of human art onto her hand-thrown Rku work. Rose says, "Through these lively animals we hear the direct voice of artists tens of thousands of years old, the earliest connection by far that we moderns have to our ancient ancestors. We can never be sure of their intent in creating these masterpieces, we do know that the amazing images were part of spiritual life and practices and probably dealt with myths, heroes and constellations. These ancients are speaking to us of their deep love and respect for the natural world and of the everlasting vital importance of art to the human spirit." Raku is made with an atmosphere of smoke that creates the black and the crackle effects.

Rose's recent showings have included the American Craft Council Show at Fort Mason in San Francisco, the Fire Arts Gallery in Arcata and the Ferndale Arts Gallery. She also has Raku-based lamps in Old Town Lighting in Eureka and Cave Art pots and Coppery Whales at the Highlight Gallery in Mendocino.

Barbara Wright creates luminous, colorful mosaics in a variety of forms including wall hangings, mirrors, clocks and vases embedded with mosaic design. Wright uses a wide array of materials to enrich the glass with her rich, complex designs. Shells, millefiore, buttons, beads of all sizes and shapes and a rich assortment of shiny objects are integrated into her colorful work. She also works with the newer art of fused glass to create one-of-a-kind jewelry. Her mosaic pieces have been shown in galleries and shows throughout Northern California. The work of Rose and Wright can be viewed daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call the gallery at (707) 677-3770 or visit the Trinidad Art Gallery web site.

‘Autumn Solitude’ at WCA

The oil paintings and photography of Marceau Verdiere continues at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Drive, through February. Essential Oils for Everything with co-hosts Sara Sanborn and Crystal Auge of Lost Coast Goddesses is a new program set for Friday, Feb. 2 from 7 to 8 p.m. at WCA. The hosts invite visitors to explore the magic of deTERRA essential oils. Oil sample and raffle ticket included with $5 entry fee. Contact Sara at (707) 677-5238 for more information.

Welcome to Trinidad, Deputy Cumbow

Capt. Kevin Miller and Deputy Sheriff Luke Mathieson introduced new part-time Deputy Nathan Cumbow at the Trinidad City Council meeting last Wednesday. The audience welcomed him with applause and gratitude for joining the Trinidad law enforcement team.

Mayor Susan Rotwein read a proclamation in support of declaring Feb. 18, 2018 as Engineer's Week. The good service of Building Official John Roberts was acknowledged in a City Resolution as well.

A draft resolution formalizing principles of cooperation and communication with the Yurok people and the governments that represent them was considered as well, with representatives from Klamath's Yurok Tribal Council and the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria presenting remarks on the subject. A Trails Committee recommendation to enforce leash laws concerning dogs on Trinidad Head also was discussed.

Trinidad Head Lighthouse Walking Tour

Join BLM and Trinidad Museum docents for an open house at the 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. There is pedestrian access only. This is part of the first-Saturday-of-the-month regular open house at the historic aid to navigation.

