Trinidad Tidings: Seaside Village celebration & more

Trinidad Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Marquette and Dick Kieselhorst were on hand to receive the good news from Trinidad City Council last Wednesday that $75,000 will be allocated from the city’s reserve fund to expand and improve the Trinidad Fire Hall on Trinity Street. Current fire department space cannot accommodate refighting vehicles and equipment.
The public safety contract with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office also was renewed and Deputy Luke Mathieson was lauded for his attention to duty and service in Trinidad.
‘Created Images IV’
The new exhibit of digital images, photography and ne art printmaking by Annie Reid, George Ventura, Diane Williams, Hal Work, Pam Cone and Bosha Struve opened last weekend at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. “Created Images IV” features artists who meet monthly to stretch their imaginations in bringing beauty to the world using technologies only recently utilized in the vast world of modern art. The gal-
Trinidad Art Night July 7
The first Friday of July brings Trinidad Art Night. Art, music, food, libations and children’s activities can be enjoyed at venues all over Trinidad between 6 and 9 p.m. [See page B1 of this week's Union for listings.]
Good citizens in action
The unsung volunteer weeding, whale sculpture washing, litter removal and beautification efforts of Sally Renlund, Connie Butler, Jacques Beaupre and Peter Cohan in town and along Scenic Drive deserve appreciation. Thank you, and others, who are observed every day on beaches, trails and along the streets and public places making Trinidad beautiful.
Trinidad Walking Tour
Sign up for a Trinidad Walking Tour Thursday, July 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at humboldt.edu/olli or call (707) 826-5880 and ask for Class #31253. Fees apply. The tour starts at Trinidad Museum, 400 Janis Ct. Stroll through town to visit historic stores, hotels, saloons, churches and more, some still standing and some no longer in evidence but with colorful histories.
Dave Fleschner at Moonstone Xing
Portland pianist Dave Fleschner will play original and classic blues and jazz tunes at Moonstone Crossing Winery, 529-B Trinity Street Saturday, July 15 at 3 p.m.
