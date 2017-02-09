Trinidad Tidings: Seaside village seeking arts organizers

Need a winter lift? Nothing like witnessing the color, optimism, joy and imagination in student art. You can view the “MARE, Matisse and More” exhibit at Westhaven Center for the Arts through February. Both Trinidad School students with their cut-out paper ocean images and Big Lagoon School students’ “Becoming California” nature dioramas are on view Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 501 South Westhaven Dr., or you can enjoy the student art during any event at the center. [See page A6 in this edition of the Union.]

Coming up at the center are Full Moon Meditation Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 to 8 p.m.; Gaia’s Love Sunday, Feb. 12 from 10 to 11 a.m.; the Annual Winter Musicale featuring the voice, violin and guitar students of Rob Diggins the same Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Third Friday Blues with Jim Lahman, Dale Cash, Ron Perry and Bill Moehnke Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Christy Chandler is artist-in-residence. See her actively work on her new project on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Go to westhavencenter.org for event, fitness, writing, music and painting workshops or class details or call (707) 677-9493.

Planned Giving Presentation

Learn about Trinidad Coastal Land Trust’s vision for sustainable maintenance for the nine properties and 11 coastal easements owned and managed by the land trust at the Planned Giving Presentation and Land Conservation Slide Show led by Craig Wruck, vice president for university advancement at HSU, today, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Simmons Gallery, 380 Janis Ct. behind the Trinidad Library. The event is open to all.

Trustees Matthew Marshall, Bryce Kenny, Shirley Laos, Susan Elliott, Don Allan, Richard Johnson, Charles Netzow, Jenny Hutchinson, Steen Trump and Tami Trump will welcome you. Call Executive Director Ben Morehead at (707) 677-2501 or visit trinidadcoastallandtrust.org for details.

You also can learn about the land trust’s work day, which is Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, when the land trust will host the HSU Natural Resources Club and pull invasive ivy at Luffenholtz and along Scenic Drive. Many other regular land restoration workdays are planned as well. Land trust volunteers never stop working.

‘Striking Structures of Humboldt County’

Trinidad Library and HSU’s OLLI program present Jerry and Gisela Rohde’s amusing and enlightening “Striking Structures of Humboldt County” Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Trinidad Library. The author-historian couple never fail to please audiences about Humboldt history. At this class, they will examine dozens of examples of exciting architecture from Fernbridge to Hoopa. OLLI members pay $35 per person. Register at humboldt.edu/olli or call (707) 826-5880.

OLLI spring classes at Trinidad Library continue with “The Celtic Vision of Beauty” with Marilyn Montgomery Mondays from March 20 through April 10; and classes with James D. Johnson on Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts I and II May 10 and Homer's The Odyssey May 24.

Trinidad Art Nights seeking organizers

Tim Breed, Chakeeta Marie Garabedian and Marna Powell have made Trinidad Art Nights a big part of Trinidad’s cultural and social life for many years. The music, art and performance events that have run every first Friday night from May through October have developed into a fine tradition for families, businesses and the artistic community. Tim writes that Community Arts Trinidad and the Ink People, the sponsoring entities, would like to keep “the art night fire lit” by welcoming new organizers. Many organizational pieces, including the website with schedule and map, press contacts, business contacts and nonprofit status through Ink People, are in place. Interested? Email Tim at trinidadart95570@gmail.com.

Valentine's Day Luncheon

Trinidad Civic Club welcomes Redwood District Women’s Club members from all over the county and beyond,, including Blue Lake, Crescent City, Eureka, Garberville, McKinleyville and Trinidad, Tuesday, Feb. 14 starting at 9:30 a.m. Dana Hope and Tonda Ferrando, co-presidents of the civic club, have organized the event with club member Betty Ferniz, who is president of the Redwood District. There will be updates on the activities on all of the very active area clubs, a student and club member art and craft show, white elephant sale, silent auction, luncheon and more. Betty Ferniz will tell about the new district project collecting children’s books for ages birth to 18 years old. To find out more or to reserve a place for luncheon, call Tonda at (707) 499-3600.

In other Trinidad Civic Club news, councilmemeber and running-walking-bicycling enthusiast Jack West presented a riveting program and slide show on the ongoing development of the Pacific Coastal Trail with ambitious new projects ongoing in the Humboldt County area. None of the audience, including new member Nola Cole and guests D'Lorah Hurton and Suzanne Atiyeh, wanted his presentation to end. Everyone learned something new and exciting about appreciating the beautiful and exhilarating array of trails available to enjoy now or to be developed soon.

At Trinidad Art Gallery

The clay works of Diane Sonderegger, masks by Donvieve and silk paintings by Amanita Mollier are featured at Trinidad Art Gallery at Trinity and Parker Streets through February. The artists’ cooperative of 20 fine artists is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A member of the cooperative always is there to greet you. The Trinidad Art Gallery website, trinidadartgallery.com, is stunning. Acquaint yourself with the amazing array of local artistic talent before you go and be further amazed when you visit in person.

